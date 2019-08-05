Selway Asset Management Holds Position in Cvs Caremark (CVS); Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Raised Its International Business Machs (IBM) Holding by $632,526; Shares Rose

Selway Asset Management increased its stake in Cvs Caremark (CVS) by 25.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selway Asset Management bought 11,455 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 55,833 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.01 million, up from 44,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selway Asset Management who had been investing in Cvs Caremark for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $55.71. About 6.67M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Expects CVS Will Pay Down Debt, Resulting in Leverage Improving to Low-4x Area Within One Year of Closing; 07/03/2018 – CVS Health Awarded Pharmacy Benefit Management Institute Excellence Award for ScriptPath™ Prescription Schedule; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders will vote on deal today; 15/04/2018 – CVS plans to install 750 by June in addition to the more than 800 it’s donated to police departments; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2Q EPS $1.21-EPS $1.26; 05/03/2018 Asia’s Largest Vending Show CVS and the Official Satellite Show of EuroShop Debut ‘World of Retail’ Exhibition; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Pharmacy Services Revenue Rose 3.2% to $32.2B; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades CVS Health to ‘BBB’ From ‘BBB+’; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.59-Adj EPS $1.64; 20/03/2018 – CVS to Hire Former Eli Lilly Finance Chief to Run Pharmacy Benefit Business

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 19.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc bought 4,486 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 27,983 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95 million, up from 23,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $3.07 during the last trading session, reaching $147.25. About 8.10M shares traded or 129.61% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 22/05/2018 – Apollo Hospitals Adopts IBM Watson for Oncology and IBM Watson for Genomics to Help Physicians Make Data-Driven Cancer Care Decisions; 10/04/2018 – Kristina Webb: BREAKING: Crocker Partners pays $170 million for former IBM campus in Boca Raton; 18/04/2018 – Slowing Cloud Growth Casts Shadow Over IBM’s Turnaround (Video); 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE; 14/03/2018 – EV Group and IBM Sign License Agreement on Laser Debonding Technology; 23/05/2018 – IBM announces new hiring in France as CEOs meet Macron; 16/05/2018 – MACRON TO MEET ZUCKERBERG, MICROSOFT’S NADELLA, INTEL’S KRZANICH, IBM’S ROMETTY TO SET UP DIALOGUE, EXPECTS INVESTMENTS AND JOB ANNOUCEMENTS – ELYSEE; 08/05/2018 – Tech Data Adds IBM MaaS360 with Watson to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 20/03/2018 – IBM CEO: Companies should self-regulate on privacy; 24/05/2018 – IBM: Credit Mutuel to Deploy Watson Across All Business Lines

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.68 million activity. Shares for $506,016 were bought by DORMAN DAVID W on Friday, March 8. LUDWIG EDWARD J bought $105,600 worth of stock. The insider BROWN C DAVID II bought 10,000 shares worth $531,800.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amica Retiree Medical Trust reported 6,383 shares stake. Primecap Ca reported 0.24% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Federated Investors Inc Pa holds 0.01% or 54,282 shares in its portfolio. Thomasville Fincl Bank has invested 2.2% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 60,450 were accumulated by Armstrong Shaw Associates Ct. Strategic Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.29% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Eagle Asset Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 24,975 shares. James Inv Rech reported 31,530 shares stake. Deltec Asset Mgmt Limited owns 130,000 shares. Profund Advsr Ltd has 44,740 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Ftb Advsr Inc, a Tennessee-based fund reported 12,112 shares. Coatue Ltd Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Eagle Global Advsr Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.33% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Utah Retirement reported 242,605 shares. Regent Investment Management Limited Co has 1.29% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “A Pairs Prescription for CVS Stock and Merck – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “If Everything is Going Wrong for CVS Health Stock, is That a Buy Signal? – Investorplace.com” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “The State Of CBD Regulation: Clear Rules Or Consumers At Risk? – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Right Now It Looks as If It Is Time for CVS Stock to Breakout Higher – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Selway Asset Management, which manages about $271.44M and $149.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc. Cl (NYSE:NKE) by 25,500 shares to 7,600 shares, valued at $640,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stearns Fincl Serv Group Inc holds 7,456 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. 17,692 were reported by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insur Trust Fund. Vident Invest Advisory Lc, a Georgia-based fund reported 11,274 shares. 26,484 were accumulated by Bragg Financial. Aspiriant Lc reported 5,913 shares. Payden Rygel invested in 11,660 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Moreover, Keybank Association Oh has 0.39% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 458,814 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 1.05 million shares. 2.74M are held by Schroder Inv Management Gru. Hennessy Advsrs reported 0.67% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Bridgeway Cap Mgmt, a Texas-based fund reported 100,017 shares. 13,851 were reported by Golub Grp Ltd. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owns 3.43M shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. White Pine Investment Communications holds 2.37% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 33,500 shares. City Tru Communications Fl holds 10,825 shares.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “IBM Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Intnl Bus. Mach UK Regulatory Announcement: IBM Board Approves Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend – Business Wire” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “AT&T Inks Two New Cloud Deals With Microsoft and IBM – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “IBM Has Levers To Pull – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “IBM earnings: Whatâ€™s the plan for Red Hat? – MarketWatch” with publication date: July 16, 2019.