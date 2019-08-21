Selway Asset Management Holding in Nike Cl (NKE) Has Lowered as Share Price Rose; Groesbeck Investment Management Has Cut Gamestop New Cl A Com (GME) Holding by $303,000; Stock Declined

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Gamestop Corp New Cl A Com (GME) by 32.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp sold 30,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 52.76% . The institutional investor held 62,650 shares of the electronics distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $637,000, down from 92,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Gamestop Corp New Cl A Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $360.50M market cap company. The stock increased 3.07% or $0.105 during the last trading session, reaching $3.525. About 2.54 million shares traded. GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) has declined 72.65% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GME News: 28/03/2018 – GAMESTOP CORP – POSITIVE IMPACT OF TAX REFORM WAS $0.03 PER DILUTED SHARE IN QTR; 26/03/2018 – GameStop Earnings: The New CEO Has Plenty to Do — Barrons.com; 11/05/2018 – GameStop CEO Leaves After Three Months in Role–Update; 11/05/2018 – GameStop Names Daniel DeMatteo Interim CEO; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms One Class of CSFB 2005-C4; 11/05/2018 – GAMESTOP CEO MICHAEL K. MAULER RESIGNS FOR PERSONAL REASONS; 05/03/2018 A Statement from Mike Mauler, GameStop CEO; 28/03/2018 – GAMESTOP CORP SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $110.0 MLN TO $120.0 MLN; 30/05/2018 – Tech Times: Exclusive `Zelda’ Nintendo 2DS Coming July 2 As GameStop; 11/05/2018 – GameStop CEO Michael Mauler Resigns for Personal Reasons

Selway Asset Management decreased its stake in Nike Inc. Cl (NKE) by 77.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selway Asset Management sold 25,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 7,600 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $640,000, down from 33,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selway Asset Management who had been investing in Nike Inc. Cl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $128.80B market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $82.2. About 2.77M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 15/03/2018 – NIKE SAYS PARKER WILL BE CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT, CEO BEYOND 2020; 07/05/2018 – NIKE REPORTS ROSEMARY ST. CLAIR VP, GM OF GLOBAL WOMEN’S; 27/05/2018 – Sunday Mirror: Nike trainers ‘glamorising knife crime’ [Ulster Region]; 22/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 million in profit; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – ELLIOTT HILL, FORMER PRESIDENT OF NIKE GEOGRAPHIES, WILL TAKE ON NEW ROLE AS PRESIDENT OF CONSUMER AND MARKETPLACE; 23/03/2018 – Nike Rides Out its #MeToo Moment; 22/03/2018 – Nike Recorded Additional Income Tax Expense of $2 Billion Primarily Related to Transition Tax on Accumulated Foreign Earnings; 08/05/2018 – Four More Nike Executives Exit Amid Probe; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – TREVOR EDWARDS, NIKE BRAND PRESIDENT, TO RETIRE FROM NIKE; 15/03/2018 – Nike CEO Says Disturbed, Saddened by Reports — Memo

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 28.94 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Lau Assocs Ltd Llc has 1.24% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 28,611 shares. Howard Capital Mngmt has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Birch Hill Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.06% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Tdam Usa has 27,404 shares. 23,583 are owned by Two Sigma Secs Limited Liability Company. Edge Wealth Ltd Liability Co has 726 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Logan Cap Mngmt has invested 0.88% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Bradley Foster & Sargent Incorporated Ct stated it has 438,892 shares. Northeast Mgmt invested 1.63% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). First Foundation Advsr, a California-based fund reported 19,103 shares. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 25,476 shares. Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0.47% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 124,587 shares. Capital International Sarl holds 42,821 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Aqr Capital Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.54% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 1St Source Bancorp stated it has 45,671 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings.

Selway Asset Management, which manages about $271.44M and $149.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cigna Corp. by 9,258 shares to 20,197 shares, valued at $3.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $-0.22 EPS, down 540.00% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.05 per share. After $0.07 actual EPS reported by GameStop Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -414.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold GME shares while 59 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 105.93 million shares or 4.83% more from 101.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 2,562 shares. Axa has invested 0% in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME). Rhumbline Advisers invested in 303,478 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Everence Mgmt reported 0.02% of its portfolio in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME). Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME). Brown Advisory Secs stated it has 19,503 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Co Can holds 158,665 shares. Envestnet Asset reported 22,288 shares. Stifel Financial Corporation accumulated 34,993 shares. Kempner Cap Inc reported 0.07% of its portfolio in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME). Fil invested in 2.40M shares. Missouri-based Fincl Serv has invested 0% in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa) stated it has 17,108 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, a Germany-based fund reported 290,270 shares. Invesco Limited accumulated 541,993 shares or 0% of the stock.

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp, which manages about $250.00 million and $131.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Andeavor Logistics Lp Com Unit Com by 10,447 shares to 80,139 shares, valued at $2.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co Com Com (NYSE:BA) by 1,435 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,135 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadcom Inc Com Com.