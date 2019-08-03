Selway Asset Management Holding in Nike Cl (NKE) Has Lowered as Share Price Rose; Bankfinancial (BFIN) Shareholder Pl Capital Advisors Has Cut Holding

Selway Asset Management decreased its stake in Nike Inc. Cl (NKE) by 77.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selway Asset Management sold 25,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 7,600 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $640,000, down from 33,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selway Asset Management who had been investing in Nike Inc. Cl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $81.14. About 8.62M shares traded or 32.16% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 15/03/2018 – Nike Reviews Improper Conduct as One-Time CEO Candidate Resigns; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Loss $921M; 22/03/2018 – Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 million in profit; 03/05/2018 – Nike CEO Apologizes for Workplace Issues; 01/05/2018 – Dollar Shave Club Deepens Its Executive Bench With C-Suite Hires From Target And Nike; 22/03/2018 – Nike Recorded Additional Income Tax Expense of $2 Billion Primarily Related to Transition Tax on Accumulated Foreign Earnings; 07/05/2018 – NIKE REPORTS ROSEMARY ST. CLAIR VP, GM OF GLOBAL WOMEN’S; 16/03/2018 – Nike loses another top exec amid probe into alleged inappropriate behavior; 16/04/2018 – Nike’s Head of Diversity Leaves Amid Review of Corporate Culture; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Cuts Nike, Buys More Henry Schein

Pl Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Bankfinancial (BFIN) by 40.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pl Capital Advisors Llc sold 654,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.54% . The institutional investor held 975,189 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.50 million, down from 1.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pl Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bankfinancial for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $197.56M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $12.85. About 25,314 shares traded. BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN) has declined 18.92% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.92% the S&P500. Some Historical BFIN News: 28/03/2018 – BankFinancial Corp Extends and Expands Shr Repurchase Program; 28/03/2018 – BANKFINANCIAL CORP – BOARD HAS EXTENDED EXPIRATION DATE OF COMPANY’S SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION FROM JUNE 30, 2018 TO APRIL 30, 2019; 22/04/2018 – DJ BankFinancial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BFIN); 27/04/2018 – BankFinancial Raises Cash Dividend to 9c Vs. 8c; 30/04/2018 – BankFinancial 1Q EPS 20c; 28/03/2018 BankFinancial Corporation Extends and Expands Share Repurchase Program; 27/04/2018 – BankFinancial Corporation Declares Cash Dividend

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Nike, Tesla, Uber And More – Benzinga” on July 06, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Where Will Nike Be in 5 Years? – Motley Fool” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “US Indexes Close Lower Thursday With China Tariff Announcement – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Oversold Stocks To Buy Right Now – Investorplace.com” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 Generation Z Stocks to Buy Long – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Selway Asset Management, which manages about $271.44 million and $149.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,255 shares to 38,880 shares, valued at $4.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martin Currie Ltd holds 68,590 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Advisory Alpha Lc has 0% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Alta Capital Ltd Llc owns 4,674 shares. At Retail Bank holds 0.03% or 3,176 shares in its portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mngmt Corporation owns 178,300 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans stated it has 2.72M shares. Richard Bernstein Advsr Limited Com stated it has 74,870 shares. The New Hampshire-based D L Carlson Inv Grp has invested 1.14% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Carret Asset Lc stated it has 0.23% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 9,831 were reported by Garde Inc. Pictet Bankshares Trust accumulated 13,084 shares. Weiss Multi owns 11,250 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Gulf Int National Bank & Trust (Uk) invested in 0.45% or 310,165 shares. Greenwood Cap Associates Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 3,700 shares. Investec Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 2.59M shares.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11B for 28.57 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Pl Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $222.10M and $344.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Old Point Finl (NASDAQ:OPOF) by 40,000 shares to 413,514 shares, valued at $8.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.