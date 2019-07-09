Selway Asset Management Holding in Nike Cl (NKE) Cut by $2.14 Million; As Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) Share Value Declined, Birchview Capital LP Has Decreased Position

Selway Asset Management decreased its stake in Nike Inc. Cl (NKE) by 77.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selway Asset Management sold 25,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,600 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $640,000, down from 33,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selway Asset Management who had been investing in Nike Inc. Cl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $138.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $88.07. About 3.63 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Apparel Rev $2.56B; 15/03/2018 – Nike: Names Elliott Hill President of Consumer and Marketplace; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – TREVOR EDWARDS, NIKE BRAND PRESIDENT, TO RETIRE FROM NIKE; 16/04/2018 – NEW: Nike’s vice president of diversity and inclusion has left the company amid scrutiny of the company’s culture; 13/03/2018 – NIKE INC NKE.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $78 TARGET PRICE; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS ZODIAC WILL PRIMARY FOCUS ON NIKEPLUS MEMBERS; 19/03/2018 – Highsnobiety: These 8 OFF-WHITE x Nike Sneakers Could Be Releasing Later in 2018; 08/05/2018 – 4 More Nike Executives Are Out Amid Inquiry Into Harassment Allegations; 15/03/2018 – NIKE SAYS PARKER WILL BE CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT, CEO BEYOND 2020; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN NIKE INC – SEC FILING

Birchview Capital Lp decreased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) by 29.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birchview Capital Lp sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.66% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 24,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $954,000, down from 34,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birchview Capital Lp who had been investing in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $857.40 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $18.51. About 579,469 shares traded. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) has declined 43.91% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRA News: 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 3.9% Position in Atara Bio; 08/05/2018 – ATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS INC – CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 TOTALED $407.3 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Atara Bio Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Atara Bio Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – T. Rowe Price Adds Atara Bio, Exits Ablynx, Cuts Biogen; 07/05/2018 – Genentech R&D leader Dietmar Berger moves to Atara Bio, heading up off-the-shelf T cell work; 22/03/2018 Atara Biotherapeutics to Participate in Three Upcoming Immuno-Oncology Conferences; 08/05/2018 – ATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS EXPANDS T-CELL IMMUNOTHERAPY PACT; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Collaboration With Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center; 29/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics to Participate at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

Analysts await Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-1.45 earnings per share, down 26.09% or $0.30 from last year’s $-1.15 per share. After $-1.44 actual earnings per share reported by Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.69% negative EPS growth.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 5 selling transactions for $1.61 million activity. Ciechanover Isaac E. also sold $273,433 worth of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) shares. Shares for $39,000 were bought by DOBMEIER ERIC on Thursday, June 27. 1,500 shares were sold by Newell Joe, worth $57,020.

Investors sentiment is 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 11 investors sold ATRA shares while 31 reduced holdings. only 15 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 46.79 million shares or 1.13% more from 46.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) for 37,810 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested 0% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Financial Bank Of Montreal Can has 4,591 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Iowa-based Principal Financial Grp Inc Inc has invested 0% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). 5,817 are held by Royal Retail Bank Of Canada. Baupost Group Incorporated Limited Liability Ma reported 2.13% stake. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0% or 89,778 shares. Alps Advisors owns 110,257 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 24,000 were reported by Birchview L P. Moreover, Ubs Asset Americas has 0% invested in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Eagle Asset Mngmt holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) for 1.54 million shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Company reported 15,992 shares. Barclays Public reported 14,276 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Arrowmark Colorado Limited Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) for 52,050 shares. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 370 shares.

More notable recent Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Health Care Digest: Why California biotech thrives, small company looks to crash NASH bash, meeting up at BIO – San Francisco Business Times” on June 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: ASCO Presentations Pick Up The Pace – Yahoo Finance” published on June 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “New chief at Atara Bio – Seeking Alpha” on May 28, 2019. More interesting news about Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Atara Biotherapeutics: 1Q Earnings Snapshot – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “2 Best Biotech Buyout Plays – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Selway Asset Management, which manages about $271.44M and $149.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex (NYSE:FDX) by 2,995 shares to 24,511 shares, valued at $4.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Breakfast: What Moved Markets This Week – Seeking Alpha” on July 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dow Jones Today: More Trade Tiffs, But Itâ€™s Not China This Time – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “4 Reasons Athletic Apparel Stocks May Have More Room to Run – Yahoo Finance” on July 06, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “How to Invest in Apparel Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nike: Outlook Continues To Be Optimistic – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 14, 2019.