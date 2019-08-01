Selway Asset Management Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) Increased by $731,835; Dollar Tree (DLTR) Market Valuation Declined While Rockshelter Capital Management Has Cut by $2.47 Million Its Holding

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) by 33.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc sold 23,482 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 46,171 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.85 million, down from 69,653 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.99% or $4.06 during the last trading session, reaching $97.69. About 3.99M shares traded or 102.25% up from the average. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500.

Selway Asset Management increased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 19.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selway Asset Management bought 6,255 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 38,880 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.59 million, up from 32,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selway Asset Management who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $138.06. About 36.93M shares traded or 53.53% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – KAMR Local 4 News: Microsoft once deemed the free, open-source Linux system as a threat to its intellectual property, but has; 28/03/2018 – Uphold Launches XRP With Zero Fees; 27/04/2018 – Cramer Remix: Microsoft and Intel could rule the world again; 18/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Helps Organizations Validate Microsoft Azure DDoS Protection Service Defenses; 20/03/2018 – Innovium Announces OCP SAI and Open-Source SONiC Solution to Accelerate TERALYNX™ Market Adoption; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Co-Founder Bill Gates backed Warren Buffett’s decision to up Berkshire’s stake in Apple, calling it an “amazing” company; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – JOINT EFFORT WITH QUALCOMM TECHNOLOGIES TO CREATE A VISION Al DEVELOPER KIT RUNNING AZURE IOT EDGE; 17/05/2018 – Saviynt Joins Microsoft Intelligent Security Association; 25/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft is working on a new edition of Windows 10, codenamed Lean, that is 2GB smaller than the normal; 18/05/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Qi Lu steps down as Baidu COO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.90 earnings per share, down 21.74% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.15 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $213.82M for 27.14 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.05% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.