Selway Asset Management Holding In Chevrontexaco (CVX) Was Boosted; City Office Reit (CIO) Stake Maintained by Icm Asset Management Inc

Selway Asset Management increased its stake in Chevrontexaco Corp (CVX) by 69.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selway Asset Management bought 8,525 shares as the company's stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 20,865 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.60M, up from 12,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selway Asset Management who had been investing in Chevrontexaco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $123.74. About 5.96 million shares traded or 9.04% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500.

Icm Asset Management Inc increased its stake in City Office Reit Inc. (CIO) by 70.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icm Asset Management Inc bought 53,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.75% . The institutional investor held 129,580 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.55 million, up from 76,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icm Asset Management Inc who had been investing in City Office Reit Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $561.01 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $14.15. About 344,412 shares traded. City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) has declined 1.82% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CIO News: 21/03/2018 – City Office REIT Announces Dividends for First Quarter 2018; 19/03/2018 – City Office REIT Announces New C$250 M Unsecured Credit Facility; 09/03/2018 City Office REIT Announces Sale of Washington Group Plaza Property for $86.5 Million; 19/03/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT – UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY INCREASES COMPANY’S BORROWING CAPACITY TO $250 MLN; 04/04/2018 – NJ Governor: Governor Murphy Announces That Ørsted Will Establish Atlantic City Office and Begin Local Hiring; 09/03/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT – PROCEEDS FROM SALE WILL BE USED TO REPAY ABOUT $32.1 MLN OF MORTGAGE DEBT; 04/05/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT INC – QTRLY SHR $1.24; 19/03/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT – UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY CONTAINS ACCORDION FEATURE ALLOWING FOR POTENTIAL BORROWING CAPACITY OF UP TO $500 MLN; 04/05/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT INC QTRLY CORE FFO $0.28 PER FULLY DILUTED SHARE; 04/05/2018 – City Office REIT 1Q EPS $1.24

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.56 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 12 investors sold CIO shares while 36 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 28.10 million shares or 2.52% less from 28.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Deltec Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has 0.04% invested in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO). Metropolitan Life Insur holds 13,354 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Century Companies holds 0% of its portfolio in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) for 10,253 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Com stated it has 0% in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO). Nuveen Asset Llc has invested 0% in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO). Ameritas Investment owns 2,990 shares. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 100,000 shares. Teachers Annuity Association Of America holds 0.02% or 14,200 shares in its portfolio. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can owns 20,853 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Private Advisor Ltd Llc has 0% invested in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO). Bard Associates Inc has 107,189 shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio invested 0% of its portfolio in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO). Royal Savings Bank Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) for 48,150 shares. 800,025 are held by Principal Fincl Group Inc. Pnc Gp has invested 0% of its portfolio in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. M&T Comml Bank stated it has 1.25M shares. Mitchell owns 14,788 shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. Moreover, Weatherly Asset Mngmt LP has 0.38% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 15,289 shares. Monarch Cap Mngmt Inc has invested 0.74% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Blume Capital Mgmt Inc has invested 0.32% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Macroview Invest Management Ltd Liability invested in 663 shares. Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia invested 0.25% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). The Illinois-based Roberts Glore And Company Il has invested 0.37% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Great Lakes Ltd Com reported 414,528 shares or 1.12% of all its holdings. Consulate Inc has 0.15% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 2,660 shares. Flippin Bruce And Porter accumulated 2.09% or 95,745 shares. Linscomb Williams Inc reported 0.61% stake. Efg Asset Mgmt (Americas) reported 37,096 shares. Annex Advisory Service Ltd Liability Corporation, Wisconsin-based fund reported 26,880 shares. Atlantic Union Bank & Trust Corp has 99,989 shares for 1.67% of their portfolio.