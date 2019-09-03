Selway Asset Management Has Upped Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position; Stadion Money Management Has Decreased Illinois Tool Wks (ITW) Stake as Valuation Declined

Selway Asset Management increased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 19.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selway Asset Management bought 6,255 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 38,880 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.59M, up from 32,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selway Asset Management who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 23.95 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – L7 Informatics Announces the Availability of Microsoft Genomics on L7 Enterprise Science Platform; 16/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft is planning a line of lower-cost 10-inch Surface tablets priced at about $400 with USB-C; 19/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS ALL SYSTEMS NOW BACK TO NORMAL; 17/04/2018 – Gigamon Announces General Availability of GigaSECURE Cloud for Microsoft Azure; 07/05/2018 – But Microsoft did not announce a product to rival Amazon’s Alexa for Business, which was introduced in November; 23/04/2018 – CIOs Focused on Compliance, Says Microsoft Azure Data Chief; 15/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year; 09/05/2018 – WALMART SAYS SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO BECOME LARGEST SHAREHOLDER IN FLIPKART GROUP; 31/03/2018 – U.S. government seeks end to Supreme Court privacy fight with Microsoft; 08/05/2018 – Epsilon Partners with Metro Optic to Deliver On-Demand Global Connectivity in Canada

Stadion Money Management Llc decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (ITW) by 23.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadion Money Management Llc sold 2,102 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 6,927 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $994,000, down from 9,029 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadion Money Management Llc who had been investing in Illinois Tool Wks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $149.86. About 1.02 million shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 10.38% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 03/05/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC ITW.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $165 FROM $185; 02/04/2018 – ITW Food Equipment Group Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year — Sustained Excellence Award; 02/04/2018 – ITW Food Equipment Group Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate of About 25%; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL 1Q EPS $1.90; 20/04/2018 – DJ Illinois Tool Works Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ITW); 07/05/2018 – Illinois Tool Presenting at Conference May 23; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2018 Operating Margin 25%-25.5%; 04/05/2018 – ITW Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Itw’s A2 Senior Unsecured And Prime-1 Short-term Ratings; Outlook Stable

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold ITW shares while 339 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 220.28 million shares or 4.90% less from 231.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baldwin Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.07% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Amer Group holds 0.07% or 129,852 shares. 62,597 are held by Utah Retirement. First Fincl Corp In has 0.06% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 515 shares. 2,008 are held by Monarch Cap Inc. Security National Tru reported 261 shares stake. Richard C Young & Ltd invested 1.17% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Cambridge Rech Advisors has invested 0.04% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Hamel Assoc Inc stated it has 13,165 shares or 0.85% of all its holdings. Richard Bernstein Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 51,109 shares. Bath Savings Tru Co holds 11,510 shares. Raymond James Tru Na holds 0.14% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) or 16,912 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj & Bk has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Private Tru Na invested in 6,914 shares. Lmr Prtn Llp accumulated 1,731 shares.

Analysts await Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.97 EPS, up 3.68% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.9 per share. ITW’s profit will be $617.86M for 19.02 P/E if the $1.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.00 actual EPS reported by Illinois Tool Works Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.50% negative EPS growth.

Stadion Money Management Llc, which manages about $6.01B and $2.81 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GMM) by 1.30M shares to 2.26 million shares, valued at $80.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GWL) by 4.91 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 12.31M shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG).

More notable recent Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Could Add Value To Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did You Miss Illinois Tool Works’s (NYSE:ITW) 86% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Lanny’s July Dividend Income Summary – Seeking Alpha” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Will Illinois Tool Works Inc.’s (NYSE:ITW) Earnings Grow In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 10, 2019.

Selway Asset Management, which manages about $271.44M and $149.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pimco Muni Income Ii (PML) by 22,200 shares to 15,100 shares, valued at $215,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Microsoft (MSFT) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/15/2019: PVTL, VMW, CSIQ, CSCO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Google Gains Edge Over AMZN, MSFT & AAPL With Socratic Launch – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft (MSFT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 29, 2019.