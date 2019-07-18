Selway Asset Management Has Upped Its Cvs Caremark (CVS) Holding by $607,115; Walnut Private Equity Partners Stake in Kkr & Co (KKR) Has Cut as Stock Rose

Selway Asset Management increased its stake in Cvs Caremark (CVS) by 25.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selway Asset Management bought 11,455 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 55,833 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.01 million, up from 44,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selway Asset Management who had been investing in Cvs Caremark for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $56.23. About 7.49 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 19/04/2018 – CVS Keeps It Real and Unveils Biggest Beauty Campaign Ever; 13/03/2018 – AETNA INC – CO, CVS HEALTH CONTINUE TO EXPECT THAT TRANSACTION WILL BE COMPLETED IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 14/05/2018 – U.S. to consider expanding Medicare drug price negotiation; 25/04/2018 – CVS Health Releases 11th Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Confirms 2018 Full Yr Outlook; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘BBB’ Issue-Level Rating to CVS Acquisition-Related Notes; 15/04/2018 – CVS plans to install 750 by June in addition to the more than 800 it’s donated to police departments; 13/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES MUNK CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER, MINUTECLINIC; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders approve drugstore’s acquisition of health insurer; 14/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH CORP CVS.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.50/SHR

Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc decreased its stake in Kkr & Co Llc (KKR) by 8.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc sold 38,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 400,000 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.40 million, down from 438,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Kkr & Co Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $25.45. About 2.59 million shares traded. KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) has risen 11.31% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical KKR News: 26/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – KKR launches unit focussed on impact investing; 23/05/2018 – Gibson Guitar Rescue Plan Stymied by GSO, KKR Standoff on Loan; 23/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala halts Abraaj investment deal talks; 18/05/2018 – KKR & CO LP KKR.N – TERMS OF TRANSACTION ARE UNDISCLOSED; 14/05/2018 – Toorak Cap Partners Closes Increased KKR Investment as Co Reaches $1 B Milestone; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE RECEIVES SEPARATE BIDS FROM KEYERA KEY.TO , PEMBINA PIPELINE PPL.TO , HUSKY ENERGY’S HSE.TO MIDSTREAM UNIT AND CPPIB-BACKED WOLF MIDSTREAM; 03/05/2018 – KKR restructures to make most of Trump tax boost; 29/05/2018 – KKR TO ACQUIRE BMC SOFTWARE FROM INVESTOR GROUP; 19/03/2018 – KKR & Co: Closed on Acquisition of Cabot Oil Eagle Ford Assets for $765M; 09/04/2018 – MAX: APPROVED SUBMISSION OF PROPOSALS FROM KKR, STANCHART, TPG

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.93, from 0.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 1 investors sold KKR shares while 1 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 3.17 million shares or 9.71% less from 3.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Hldgs Limited Liability stated it has 0% in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR). Walnut Private Equity Prtn Limited Liability Com accumulated 400,000 shares. Essex Fincl Serv holds 21,345 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Walter Keenan Finance Consulting Co Mi Adv reported 32,500 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Davis Cap Prtn Lc, California-based fund reported 2.50M shares. Covey Cap Advisors owns 212,815 shares for 6.73% of their portfolio.

Analysts await KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, down 28.57% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.49 per share. KKR’s profit will be $294.91M for 18.18 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual earnings per share reported by KKR & Co. Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.89% negative EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 1 insider sale for $9.06 million activity. Another trade for 9,600 shares valued at $506,016 was made by DORMAN DAVID W on Friday, March 8. $233,080 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J. Shares for $10.73 million were sold by MERLO LARRY J on Friday, February 1. Shares for $531,800 were bought by BROWN C DAVID II.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.22% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 252,338 shares. Dorsey And Whitney Tru Limited Liability Company invested 0.07% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Rhumbline Advisers owns 2.40M shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. First Merchants Corp stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Private Advisor Group Lc stated it has 0.07% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP stated it has 644,845 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Federated Invsts Pa has 54,282 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Legal General Grp Public Limited Co owns 0.26% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 8.32M shares. Scott & Selber reported 33,725 shares stake. Birinyi Associates has invested 0.13% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Truepoint Incorporated reported 43,945 shares stake. Colorado-based Institute For Wealth Ltd has invested 0.1% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Toronto Dominion Natl Bank has 0.1% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 1.17 million shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has 1.35M shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability stated it has 0.27% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Selway Asset Management, which manages about $271.44M and $149.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in J Hancock Pfd Inc (HPI) by 153,437 shares to 22,750 shares, valued at $516,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

