Selway Asset Management Has Upped Chevrontexaco (CVX) Position; Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holder Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab Trimmed Position

Selway Asset Management increased its stake in Chevrontexaco Corp (CVX) by 69.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selway Asset Management bought 8,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 20,865 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.60M, up from 12,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selway Asset Management who had been investing in Chevrontexaco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $123.89. About 6.54M shares traded or 17.45% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN APPEAL COURT AFFIRMS DISMISSAL OF SUIT VS CHEVRON UNIT; 17/04/2018 – Venezuela arrests two Chevron executives amid oil purge; 23/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/23/2018 04:06 PM; 23/04/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Arrested Chevron Workers Could Face Treason Charge in Venezuela; 18/05/2018 – Amyris Joint Venture Novvi and Chevron to Develop and Bring to Market New Renewable Base Oil Technologies; 29/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $133 FROM $125; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Appeal Court Affirms Dismissal of Suit Against Chevron Subsidiary; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 93% VOTES CAST AT ANNUAL MEET VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON BUSINESS WITH CONFLICT-COMPLICIT GOVERNMENTS; 23/04/2018 – Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHEVRON IN TALKS WITH MULTIPLE PARTIES INCLUDING MALAYSIA’S PETRONAS ABOUT SELLING A MINORITY STAKE IN LNG PROJECT

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 99.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab sold 3.47M shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 10,022 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $549,000, down from 3.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $49.41. About 13.53 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab, which manages about $10.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Canadian Natl Ry Co (NYSE:CNI) by 127,200 shares to 769,856 shares, valued at $71.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 2,469 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,810 shares, and has risen its stake in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (NYSE:AJG).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.11 billion for 16.69 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

