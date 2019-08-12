Selway Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Holding in Nike Cl (NKE) as Share Value Rose; As Weyerhaeuser (WY) Market Value Declined, Wilkins Investment Counsel Has Increased Position

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser (WY) by 41.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc bought 59,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 203,250 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.35M, up from 143,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $24.7. About 1.78 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

Selway Asset Management decreased its stake in Nike Inc. Cl (NKE) by 77.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selway Asset Management sold 25,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 7,600 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $640,000, down from 33,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selway Asset Management who had been investing in Nike Inc. Cl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $81.5. About 3.13 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 15/03/2018 – NIKE SAYS PARKER WILL BE CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT, CEO BEYOND 2020; 08/05/2018 – Box Founds Future of Work Council to Bring Together Leaders From Innovative Enterprises Like American Express, NIKE and Farmers lnsurance®; 04/04/2018 – Nike’s efforts to increase representation of women and minorities will start at the vice president level, the memo said; 22/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 million in profit; 22/03/2018 – Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square sells its stake in Nike, a source tells CNBC; 16/04/2018 – His departure follows recent turnover in Nike’s executive ranks amid allegations of inappropriate workplace behavior; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: 4Q REVENUE TO BE UP HIGH-SINGLE DIGITS; 16/04/2018 – Nike’s VP of diversity leaves amid efforts to reform workplace culture; 16/03/2018 – Second Nike Executive Leaves in Wake of Workplace Complaints; 10/04/2018 – Gender Pay Scorecard: Failing Grades For Facebook, Goldman Sachs And Walmart; Top Marks For Apple, Nike And Wells Fargo

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11B for 28.70 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Llc owns 8,378 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Leisure Capital Mgmt owns 0.48% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 6,774 shares. 132,729 were accumulated by Riverpark Capital Lc. Moreover, Northwest Counselors Ltd Llc has 1.09% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Brinker Cap accumulated 88,912 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Peak Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 9,157 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Lc invested in 0.05% or 5,532 shares. Locust Wood Advisers Ltd Llc holds 1.02% or 154,540 shares in its portfolio. Greenwood Cap Associate invested 0.08% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag holds 0.38% or 7.59 million shares. Shine Invest Advisory Services Inc invested 0.09% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Bkd Wealth Ltd Com owns 6,513 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Asset Mngmt invested in 0.02% or 10,110 shares. Pinebridge Invs Lp reported 54,237 shares. Boys Arnold Company holds 0.21% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 16,313 shares.

Selway Asset Management, which manages about $271.44 million and $149.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Caremark (NYSE:CVS) by 11,455 shares to 55,833 shares, valued at $3.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $119,640 activity.

