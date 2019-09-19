Selway Asset Management Has Raised Chevrontexaco (CVX) Position by $1.06 Million; Market Value Rose; Timucuan Asset Management Increases Holding in Nvr (NVR)

Selway Asset Management increased its stake in Chevrontexaco Corp (CVX) by 69.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selway Asset Management bought 8,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 20,865 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.60M, up from 12,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selway Asset Management who had been investing in Chevrontexaco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $123.93. About 1.87M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 16/05/2018 – CHEVRON, PTTEP, MUBADALA, TOTAL, OMV SUBMIT THAI AUCTION DOCS; 07/03/2018 – Chevron’s Shellebarger Sees Cost Pressures in Permian Basin (Video); 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON VP NERLSON SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q Upstream Earnings $3.35B; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO EXPECTS TO BE BREAK-EVEN AT $50 BRENT THIS YEAR; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON AFFIRMS CASH FLOW GROWTH & CAPITAL DISCIPLINE; 28/03/2018 – Chevron Announces New First Source Lubrication Marketer Lube; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP SEES UPSTREAM CASH MARGIN GROWS $1–2/BBL THROUGH 2020; 10/04/2018 – Chevron’s pay for former CEO Watson rose slightly in 2017; 23/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela

Timucuan Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Nvr Inc (NVR) by 0.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc bought 104 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.05% . The hedge fund held 26,186 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $88.25M, up from 26,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Nvr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $6.51 during the last trading session, reaching $3705.2. About 9,423 shares traded. NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) has risen 23.37% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.37% the S&P500. Some Historical NVR News: 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: KHOURY SAYS DHI COULD TRADE AT $71.50, CURRENTLY TRADING AT $43.40; 19/04/2018 – NVR 1Q NET ORDERS +17%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 25 investors sold NVR shares while 110 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 2.83 million shares or 3.42% more from 2.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since April 25, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 selling transactions for $1.84 million activity. PREISER DAVID A sold $460,800 worth of stock or 144 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.