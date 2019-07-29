Selway Asset Management Has Raised By $607,115 Its Cvs Caremark (CVS) Stake; Energy Opportunities Capital Management Cut National Oilwell Varco Com (NOV) Stake

Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc decreased National Oilwell Varco Com (NOV) stake by 37.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc sold 67,995 shares as National Oilwell Varco Com (NOV)’s stock declined 16.27%. The Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc holds 111,637 shares with $2.97M value, down from 179,632 last quarter. National Oilwell Varco Com now has $8.38B valuation. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $21.72. About 4.61 million shares traded or 3.59% up from the average. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 39.82% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.25% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: All Three Segments Will Report Sequentially Lower 1Q Revenue; 16/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO PRELIM 1Q ADJ. EBITDA ABOUT $160M; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Protracted Budgeting Cycle Early in Year Led to Slower-Than-Expected Start in Capital Equipment Busines; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco 1Q Loss/Shr 18c; 27/04/2018 – NOV SEES LAND RIGS OUTSIDE NORTH AMERICA A GENERATION BEHIND; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco 1Q Rev $1.8B; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Sees 1Q Adjusted Ebitda About $160M; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO- NEW ORDERS FOR RIG TECHNOLOGIES BOOKED DURING QUARTER $201 MLN COMPARED TO $153 MLN SHIPPED FROM BACKLOG; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Optimistic About 2Q, Rest of Year; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Most of the Deferred Capital Equipment Deliveries Were Accepted Early in 2Q

Selway Asset Management increased Cvs Caremark (CVS) stake by 25.81% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Selway Asset Management acquired 11,455 shares as Cvs Caremark (CVS)’s stock declined 22.13%. The Selway Asset Management holds 55,833 shares with $3.01 million value, up from 44,378 last quarter. Cvs Caremark now has $72.15B valuation. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $55.54. About 4.75 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 11/04/2018 – CVS unveils a tool that makes it easier to find less expensive drugs; 13/03/2018 – CVS Health Stockholders Approve Aetna Acquisition; 03/05/2018 – CVS Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Confirms 2018 Full Yr Outlook; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2018 EPS $5.11-EPS $5.32; 11/04/2018 – CVS Launches Program Aimed At Tackling High Cost Of Medication — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – ROBBINS LIKE EXPRESS SCRIPTS, CVS, MCKESSON AT SOHN CONF; 20/03/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Derica W. Rice as President of CVS Caremark; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health Names Marc-David Munk, MD, MPH, MHCM, as Chief Medical Officer of MinuteClinic and Associate Chief Medical Officer of CVS Health; 05/03/2018 Asia’s Largest Vending Show CVS and the Official Satellite Show of EuroShop Debut ‘World of Retail’ Exhibition

More notable recent National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “National Oilwell Varco Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV): Is Breakeven Near? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “Airline stocks dragged down as Boeing 737 Max groundings sully earnings reports – MarketWatch” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Read This Before Buying National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Energy Sector Update for 07/15/2019: CCJ,CRZO,CPE,NOV – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. National Oilwell Varco had 7 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Raymond James. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of NOV in report on Monday, April 15 with “Equal-Weight” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold NOV shares while 138 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 352.95 million shares or 1.32% more from 348.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Management Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) for 1.19 million shares. Geode Cap Management Llc stated it has 0.04% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Earnest Partners Ltd Company has 0.01% invested in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) for 43,192 shares. Eaton Vance Management has 228,630 shares. Oak Associates Limited Oh holds 13,125 shares. Tortoise Capital Advsrs Lc invested in 0% or 22 shares. Arizona State Retirement System holds 250,058 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Utah Retirement System accumulated 72,174 shares. Whittier owns 0% invested in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) for 908 shares. Manufacturers Life The invested in 1.55 million shares or 0.04% of the stock. Profund Advsr Limited Liability holds 0.03% or 23,268 shares in its portfolio. Focused Wealth Mgmt stated it has 0% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Johnson Financial Group holds 0% or 557 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0.18% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.02% or 622,154 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 1 insider sale for $9.06 million activity. Another trade for 9,600 shares valued at $506,016 was bought by DORMAN DAVID W. $531,800 worth of stock was bought by BROWN C DAVID II on Monday, March 11. AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought $198,769 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, March 1. LUDWIG EDWARD J bought $233,080 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, March 1. MERLO LARRY J sold $10.73M worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, February 1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Creative Planning reported 143,181 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Curbstone Financial owns 24,840 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. Fisher Asset Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 17,111 shares or 0% of the stock. Mufg Americas Corporation accumulated 0.07% or 43,465 shares. Covington Capital reported 0.17% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). First Citizens Savings Bank And Trust accumulated 0.42% or 70,605 shares. Cidel Asset reported 0.76% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Fifth Third Savings Bank has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 1,207 shares. Whitebox Advsr Limited Liability owns 6,433 shares. Principal Fincl Incorporated reported 0.1% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 42,053 shares. 90,782 are held by Paragon. Butensky Cohen Security accumulated 31,175 shares. Prudential Plc stated it has 2.41 million shares.