Selway Asset Management Has Lowered Its Stake in Nike Cl (NKE) by $2.14 Million; Dominion Energy (D) Market Value Rose While Electron Capital Partners Lifted Position

Electron Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 224.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc bought 807,596 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.17 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $89.52 million, up from 360,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $78.09. About 2.34 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – ON MARCH 20, TERMINATED $500 MLN SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 25/04/2018 – MEASURE AS WRITTEN MAY IMPERIL DOMINION’S TAKEOVER OF SCANA; 21/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Gets Georgia Public Service Commission OK to Buy Scana; 25/04/2018 – Dominion Energy’s Project Plant It!® Notches Half-Million Milestone in 2018; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Expects to Enter Into Forward Sale Agreements With Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Credit Suisse Securities; 29/03/2018 – SCG: ” … slashing the nuclear charges, even temporarily, could cause Dominion Energy to drop its $14.6 billion offer to buy SCANA. Dominion CEO Thomas Farrell threatened to do just that earlier Wednesday if the Senate passed a rate cut; 02/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Virginia Ranks Among Top 10 U.S. Utilities in Growth of Solar; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 OPER SHR VIEW $3.80 TO $4.25; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Net $503M; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – AFFIRMS INTENTION TO INCREASE DIVIDENDS PER SHARE BY 10% PER YEAR THROUGH 2019 AND 6%-10% IN 2020

Selway Asset Management decreased its stake in Nike Inc. Cl (NKE) by 77.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selway Asset Management sold 25,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,600 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $640,000, down from 33,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selway Asset Management who had been investing in Nike Inc. Cl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $140.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $89.48. About 3.66M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 09/04/2018 – Nike Buys Computer Vision Firm Invertex; 02/04/2018 – Nike tops Wall Street expectations; confirms deal with Amazon; 09/04/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS HAS ACQUIRED INVERTEX LTD, A COMPUTER VISION FIRM BASED IN TEL AVIV, ISRAEL; 08/05/2018 – 4 More Nike Executives Are Out Amid Inquiry Into Harassment Allegations; 08/05/2018 – Box Founds Future of Work Council to Bring Together Leaders From Innovative Enterprises Like American Express, NIKE and Farmers; 16/03/2018 – Two senior executives leave as Nike reviews workplace conduct; 16/03/2018 – ProactivInvst US: Nike president Trevor Edwards departs as claims arise about improper behavior; 18/04/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Exclusive: With 4 execs out this week, Nike clears way for more diverse leadership; 15/03/2018 – Nike Executive Resigns; C.E.O. Addresses Workplace Behavior Complaints; 03/05/2018 – Nike CEO Apologizes for Workplace Issues–Update

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alexandria Ltd Liability Corp owns 7,214 shares. Pinnacle Fincl Partners has invested 0.33% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Bahl & Gaynor Inc reported 28,324 shares. Spectrum Gp accumulated 516 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Proshare Advisors Lc has invested 0.05% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Amer Rech & Mgmt accumulated 348 shares. Blue Chip Prtnrs has 2.36% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Cahill Advsr Inc holds 6,265 shares. Virginia-based Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.35% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Verus Inc stated it has 0.63% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Invesco stated it has 0.29% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). 20,251 were reported by Chemical Natl Bank. Bokf Na holds 0.09% or 50,213 shares. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.15% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). First Foundation Advisors holds 0.03% or 6,814 shares.

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29 million and $783.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 192,147 shares to 219,278 shares, valued at $4.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) by 226,364 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.80 million shares, and cut its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM).

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Stock Five Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 18% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Would Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Be Valuable To Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Fool.com published: “Here’s the High-Yield Dividend Stock I’d Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have A Total Return Of 45% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $649,992 activity. BENNETT JAMES A had bought 6,550 shares worth $499,994.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Company Of Nevada owns 0.82% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 131,499 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Lc accumulated 8,378 shares. Edge Wealth Limited Liability Co accumulated 726 shares. Court Place Limited Co, a Maryland-based fund reported 12,727 shares. Argi Invest Service Lc invested in 4,154 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Meritage Portfolio Mgmt, Kansas-based fund reported 71,500 shares. Fort Washington Invest Advsr Incorporated Oh accumulated 21,035 shares. Arrow Corp reported 22,925 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 9,005 shares. North Carolina-based Smith Salley Associate has invested 0.08% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Independent Invsts invested in 64,000 shares or 2.1% of the stock. Cleararc Capital Inc owns 30,548 shares or 0.48% of their US portfolio. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 78,077 shares. Hightower Ltd Co holds 457,855 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Bowen Hanes And Com stated it has 286,652 shares.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nike Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “5 Companies Looking to Cash In on Netflix’s “Stranger Things” – Motley Fool” published on June 17, 2019, Fool.com published: “This Brand Could Benefit From Nike’s and Adidas’ Missteps – The Motley Fool” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “How To Trade Nike’s Earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nike keeps plans for Arizona factory – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $24.30 million activity.

Selway Asset Management, which manages about $271.44 million and $149.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,255 shares to 38,880 shares, valued at $4.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.