Selway Asset Management Has Lowered Its Holding in Nike Cl (NKE) by $2.14 Million as Valuation Rose; Edgepoint Investment Group Has Cut Its Enbridge (ENB) Stake as Shares Declined

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 31.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc sold 75,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 166,712 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.04M, down from 241,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.09B market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $33.62. About 2.42 million shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 24/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE WILL KEEP SEEKING APPROVAL FOR PREFERRED LINE 3 ROUTE; 29/05/2018 – Enbridge Gets Tough With Oil Shippers Amid Pipeline Constraints; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO SAYS HAS NOT RECEIVED FORMAL BIDS FOR CANADIAN MIDSTREAM ASSETS, WILL NOT COMMENT ON INDICATIONS OF INTEREST; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE WOULD EXPAND ASSET-SALE PROGRAM IF IT SEES GOOD VALUES; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund: No Assurance Any Transaction Will Be Consummated; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE – AL MIDCOAST INTENDS TO MAINTAIN MIDCOAST’S WORKFORCE AND ANTICIPATES THAT THEY WILL JOIN AL MIDCOAST UPON TRANSACTION CLOSE; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE COMMENTS ON TRANS MOUNTAIN IN E-MAILED STATEMENT; 27/03/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund, Pembina Pipeline Corp Each Owns 50% of Alliance Pipeline; 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND – BOARD ESTABLISHED A SPECIAL COMMITTEE OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS TO REVIEW AND CONSIDER PROPOSAL FROM ENBRIDGE INC; 29/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC ENB.TO : MIZUHO INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, C$45 TARGET PRICE

Selway Asset Management decreased its stake in Nike Inc. Cl (NKE) by 77.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selway Asset Management sold 25,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 7,600 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $640,000, down from 33,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selway Asset Management who had been investing in Nike Inc. Cl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $80.28. About 5.65M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – NIKE CFO: NORTH AMERICA SALES TO BE FLAT IN FY 4Q; 10/05/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Declares $0.20 Qtrly Div; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC QTRLY EUROPE, MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA TOTAL REV $2,299 MLN, UP 19 PCT; 15/03/2018 – Nike Says Reports Surfaced in ‘Past Few Weeks’ — Memo; 03/04/2018 – Nike Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Nike Buys Computer Vision Firm Invertex; 27/04/2018 – Behind the Design of Nike’s Air-Cushion System (Video); 08/05/2018 – Box Founds Future of Work Council to Bring Together Leaders From Innovative Enterprises Like American Express, NIKE and Farmers lnsurance®; 22/03/2018 – BILL ACKMAN’S PERSHING SQUARE CASHES OUT OF NIKE STAKE AFTER 32% GAIN, LIKELY MAKING ABOUT $100 MLN – CNBC , CITING DOW JONES; 15/03/2018 – Nike Brand President Trevor Edwards to Retire

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $9.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Manulife Finl Corp (NYSE:MFC) by 7.80M shares to 28.40M shares, valued at $480.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Echostar Corp. Class A (NASDAQ:SATS) by 908,364 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.50 million shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions Corporation invested in 55,454 shares. Strategic Ltd Co invested in 0.11% or 3,229 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs reported 0.36% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 6,310 were accumulated by Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Co. North Star Asset reported 66,822 shares. Greenwood Associate Lc reported 3,700 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Century Companies Inc reported 0.65% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Victory Cap Mngmt, Ohio-based fund reported 20,892 shares. Bluemountain Capital Management reported 0% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Kbc Gp Nv holds 294,461 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Norris Perne & French Llp Mi stated it has 1.52% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). North Star Inv Mgmt owns 7,809 shares. Trust Invest Advisors has invested 1.63% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Stonebridge Cap Advisors Ltd Liability Company owns 1.69% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 107,698 shares. Kames Public Ltd Com reported 0.04% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Selway Asset Management, which manages about $271.44 million and $149.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex (NYSE:FDX) by 2,995 shares to 24,511 shares, valued at $4.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 28.27 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

