Selway Asset Management Has Lifted Its Cvs Caremark (CVS) Stake by $607,115 as Share Value Declined; Cullen Capital Management Has Lifted Its Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) as Market Value Rose

Cullen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Capital Management Llc bought 5,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 519,630 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.64M, up from 514,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $349.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $131.63. About 2.74 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/04/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly announce an academic collaboration with University of Oxford to investigate the effects of Jardiance® in adults with chronic kidney disease; 17/04/2018 – JNJ: NO GENERIC COMPETITION EXEPCTED FOR ZYTIGA IN 2018; 11/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N , IMERYS SA IMTP.PA SUBSIDIARY ORDERED TO PAY $80 MLN IN PUNITIVE DAMAGES IN NEW JERSEY CASE BLAMING TALC FOR MESOTHELIOMA -COURTROOM VIDEO; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- COACH® Self-Adhering Sports Wrap (size: 2in); 17/04/2018 – J&J dumps a failed PhIII antibiotic program picked up in Actelion buyout $JNJ; 05/04/2018 – J&J, IMERYS FOUND LIABLE FOR CLAIMS TALC TAINTED BY ASBESTOS; 20/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson is betting on vision care and expanding beyond contacts; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky A.G.: Suit Alleges Johnson & Johnson and Janssen and Ortho-McNeil Subsidiaries Used Deceptive Marketing for Duragesic, Nucynta and Nucynta ER; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Cites Johnson & Johnson’s Consistent Operating and Financial Performance for ‘AAA’ Rating; 24/05/2018 – Drug Overview 2018: lnvega Sustenna/lnvega Trinza (Paliperidone Palmitate; Johnson & Johnson) – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Selway Asset Management increased its stake in Cvs Caremark (CVS) by 25.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selway Asset Management bought 11,455 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 55,833 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.01 million, up from 44,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selway Asset Management who had been investing in Cvs Caremark for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $56.17. About 3.56 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 08/03/2018 – CVS Health Details Programs and Pricing Transparency Solutions Addressing High Cost Drug Issue at AHIP National Policy Conference; 13/04/2018 – CVS Hires Doctor From Health Startup in Sign of Medical Ambition; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders will vote on deal today; 27/03/2018 – Rep. Davis: Employees at CVS, Best Buy, & Starbucks All Seeing Benefits of Tax Reform; 11/05/2018 – CVS Health: Policy Solutions That Lower Drug Prices Are Aligned With CVS Business Model and Wouldn’t Be Expected to Hurt Profitability; 18/04/2018 – Phoenix VA Health Care System, TriWest and CVS Health Mark First Anniversary of Program that Expands Veterans’ Access to Health Care; 13/04/2018 – Munk joins CVS from Iora Health, a company that wants to create better primary care; 28/03/2018 – Walgreens retail sales decline overshadows pharmacy business strength; 14/03/2018 – Blue Cross Blue Shield Institute is partnering with Lyft, Walgreens and CVS to offer rides to drugstores; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders approve merger

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Front Barnett Ltd Llc reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Archford Strategies Ltd Liability Com holds 19,786 shares or 1.02% of its portfolio. Weatherstone Capital Management has invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). First City Capital Management holds 13,708 shares. Sumitomo Life invested in 1.59% or 84,740 shares. Cannell Peter B And accumulated 213,839 shares. Glovista Invests Ltd Company holds 0.21% or 4,800 shares. Tctc Holdg Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.48% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Hollencrest Cap Mgmt owns 8,092 shares. Farmers Comml Bank holds 4.28% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 56,265 shares. At National Bank & Trust reported 13,150 shares. Aureus Asset Ltd Com has 26,730 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Windward Capital Mngmt Ca holds 1.8% or 100,707 shares in its portfolio. Fagan Associate Inc has invested 2.11% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cacti Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 3.04% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 270,317 shares.

Cullen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.87 billion and $2.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Genuine Parts Co. (NYSE:GPC) by 73,480 shares to 722,980 shares, valued at $81.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aia Group Ltd (AAIGF) by 140,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.27 million shares, and cut its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Class B (RYDBF).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $9.06 million activity. DORMAN DAVID W also bought $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, March 8. LUDWIG EDWARD J had bought 4,000 shares worth $233,080. Shares for $10.73 million were sold by MERLO LARRY J. 10,000 shares were bought by BROWN C DAVID II, worth $531,800.