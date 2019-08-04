Selway Asset Management Has Lifted Fedex (FDX) Stake by $542,095; Mraz Amerine & Associates Stake in Loews (L) Increased by $407,443 as Stock Rose

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc increased its stake in Loews Corp (L) by 2.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc bought 8,669 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.44% . The institutional investor held 335,532 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.08 million, up from 326,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc who had been investing in Loews Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $52.51. About 834,440 shares traded. Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) has risen 7.47% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.47% the S&P500. Some Historical L News: 08/05/2018 – LOEWS CORP L.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.0625/SHR; 09/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED CONTAINER COMPANY SAYS HAS ACQUIRED ASSETS OF POLYCYCLE SOLUTIONS FROM DS SERVICES; 21/05/2018 – Bandera Partners Issues Public Letter to Bd of Loews Corp Regarding Boardwalk Pipeline Partners; 30/04/2018 – LOEWS SAYS BOARDWALK MLP REVIEW SPARKED BY FERC POLICY CHANGES; 21/04/2018 – DJ Loews Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (L); 30/04/2018 – Loews 1Q EPS 89c; 10/05/2018 – Loews Says It Was Required to Discuss Chance of a Boardwalk Deal; 09/04/2018 – Loews Corp.’s Consolidated Container to Acquire PolyCycle Solutions Assets From DS Services; 21/05/2018 – Bandera Partners Issues Public Letter to Board of Loews Corporation Regarding Boardwalk Pipeline Partners; 30/04/2018 – Loews 1Q Rev $3.58B

Selway Asset Management increased its stake in Fedex (FDX) by 13.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selway Asset Management bought 2,995 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 24,511 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.45 million, up from 21,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selway Asset Management who had been investing in Fedex for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $163.73. About 1.92 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR $3.72; 20/03/2018 – FedEx CEO Sees Trump’s Tariffs as Threat to U.S. Economic Growth; 21/03/2018 – FedEx Earnings: The Whole Package? — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Express Delivery Market in Brazil to Reach $7.68 Billion by 2022 – Key Players are Correios, DHL Group, FedEx, Nippon Express, and UPS – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/03/2018 – FedEx to scan every parcel at two Texas facilities after blast; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CEO `CONCERNED’ ABOUT INCREASED PROTECTIONIST TARIFFS; 02/04/2018 – The FedEx cyber attack could be part of a bigger ploy to hinder all organizations based in Ukraine, according to Mandiant Cyber Security’s Charles Carmakal; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP QTRLY GROUND SEGMENT GAAP REV $5.22 BLN VS $4.69 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 08/05/2018 – METLIFE INC SAYS FEDEX PENSION OBLIGATION, WHICH METLIFE WILL COVER THROUGH A GROUP ANNUITY, TOTAL ABOUT $6 BILLION; 20/03/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: A fifth explosion is likely connected to the #AustinBombings, officials say. A package destine

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold L shares while 128 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 186.95 million shares or 4.10% less from 194.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Corda Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 345,865 shares for 1.92% of their portfolio. 476 were accumulated by First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust. Neville Rodie & Shaw has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Mason Street Advsrs Limited stated it has 39,081 shares. Shell Asset holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) for 15,565 shares. First Citizens Bancshares & Comm accumulated 31,259 shares. Aviva Public Limited Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) for 104,962 shares. Raymond James Associate accumulated 142,008 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Bbva Compass Commercial Bank Incorporated holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) for 61,977 shares. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 16,267 shares stake. Mraz Amerine & Associates reported 335,532 shares stake. Charles Schwab Mngmt owns 1.27 million shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Ltd Liability Com invested 0.01% in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Company Of Vermont accumulated 4,098 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 selling transactions for $2.88 million activity. TISCH JONATHAN M sold $479,463 worth of stock or 10,528 shares. TISCH ANDREW H sold $479,495 worth of Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) on Monday, February 11.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $100,614 activity. Another trade for 600 shares valued at $100,614 was bought by Inglis John C.

Selway Asset Management, which manages about $271.44 million and $149.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in J Hancock Pfd Inc (HPI) by 153,437 shares to 22,750 shares, valued at $516,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

