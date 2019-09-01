Selway Asset Management Has Increased Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $731,835; Union Pacific (UNP) Shareholder Soroban Capital Partners LP Has Decreased Its Stake by $226.27 Million as Stock Rose

Soroban Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 34.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soroban Capital Partners Lp sold 1.35M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The hedge fund held 2.55M shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $425.92M, down from 3.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soroban Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $161.96. About 2.99 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC 1Q OPER REV. $5.5B, EST. $5.38B; 10/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 18/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/18/2018 02:39 PM; 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: VALERO MARKETING AND SUPPLY COMPANY AND VALERO RAIL PARTNERS, LLC V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY; 06/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC – ON MARCH 15, CO REDEEMED $155 MLN OF DEBENTURES & MORTGAGE BONDS BOUGHT BY CO’S UNIT IN 1982 ACQUISITION OF MISSOURI PACIFIC RAILROAD; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 02:27 PM; 06/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS REDEMPTION RESULTED IN AN EARLY-EXTINGUISHMENT, NON-CASH, PRE-TAX CHARGE OF $85 MLN – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CEO Lance Fritz to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 05/03/2018 UNION PACIFIC TO INVEST $450M IN TEXAS TRANSPORTATION IN 2018; 14/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Selway Asset Management increased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 19.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selway Asset Management bought 6,255 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 38,880 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.59 million, up from 32,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selway Asset Management who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 23.95M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/05/2018 – Vology Welcomes Mike Ehresman as Vice President of Sales Enablement; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOLVES STAKE IN HONEYWELL – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – Blue Medora Announces Multi-Cloud Monitoring for Microsoft Azure Log Analytics; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 85C; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-GRAPHIC-Hold the iPhone! Amazon primed to be larger than Apple; 31/03/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING U.S. government seeks end to Supreme Court privacy fight with Microsoft; 30/04/2018 – Cyren Announces Enhanced Security through Microsoft Office 365 Integration; 24/05/2018 – New Releases of Savvius Omnipliance, Omnipeek, and Spotlight Now Shipping; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft’s Xbox Adaptive Controller is targeted at users with a range of physical disabilities, and is set to launch later this year; 19/04/2018 – lntelex Technologies Selects Microsoft Azure to Help Change Business For Good

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.68 billion for 16.66 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. East Coast Asset Ltd Liability holds 9,681 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement System Of Texas stated it has 0.4% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Roberts Glore Il invested 0.64% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Perkins Coie reported 16,020 shares or 1.25% of all its holdings. Heritage Investors Management Corporation has invested 0.36% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Carlson Cap Mngmt has 2,288 shares. Montag & Caldwell Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.03% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 3,931 shares. Shufro Rose & Ltd has invested 0.1% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Alpha Windward Ltd Llc holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 1,820 shares. Veritas Invest Management Llp reported 4,050 shares stake. Advsr Asset Management Inc holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 86,316 shares. Acropolis Management Llc reported 800 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker holds 0.45% or 9,450 shares in its portfolio. Montgomery Inv Inc holds 0.19% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 2,600 shares. Moreover, Lincoln National Corporation has 0.08% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 11,236 shares.

Soroban Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $10.82B and $5.52B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qorvo Inc by 147,493 shares to 2.95 million shares, valued at $211.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marriott Intl Inc New (NASDAQ:MAR) by 2.46 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.13M shares, and has risen its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc.

Selway Asset Management, which manages about $271.44M and $149.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 2X Bdc Index (BDCL) by 236,775 shares to 156,355 shares, valued at $2.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

