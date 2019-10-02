Selway Asset Management Has Increased Its Stake in Chevrontexaco (CVX) by $1.06 Million; Ameriprise Financial Has Upped Its Aes (AES) Stake by $43.10 Million

Selway Asset Management increased its stake in Chevrontexaco Corp (CVX) by 69.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selway Asset Management bought 8,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 20,865 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.60 million, up from 12,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selway Asset Management who had been investing in Chevrontexaco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.31% or $2.68 during the last trading session, reaching $113.33. About 1.94M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP’S CVX.N JOHNSON SAYS COMPANY’S VENEZUELA OPERATIONS CONTINUE TO FUNCTION NORMALLY; 12/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from U.S. biofuels law NEW YORK (Reuters) – Global; 23/04/2018 – Two Chevron employees detained in Venezuela last week could be charged with treason for refusing to sign a parts contract for a joint venture with state-owned oil company PDVSA, according to sources familiar with draft charges against the executives; 27/04/2018 – Chevron earnings surge on oil sector rebound; 12/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from U.S. biofuels law; 23/04/2018 – CHEVRON EMPLOYEES ARRESTED IN VENEZUELA REFUSED TO SIGN A SUPPLY CONTRACT FOR JOINT VENTURE WITH PDVSA; 23/04/2018 – Simon Webb: Exclusive: Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 05/04/2018 – KEMIRA KEMIRA SIGNS MULTIYEAR POLYMER SUPPLY PACT W/ CHEVRON; 05/04/2018 – Chevron at Group Lunch Hosted By Capital Alpha Today; 09/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA RES. TO BUY CHEVRON’S STAKE IN ELK HILLS OIL FIELD

Ameriprise Financial Inc increased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 16.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameriprise Financial Inc bought 2.69M shares as the company’s stock declined 0.65% . The institutional investor held 18.84M shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $315.79 million, up from 16.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $15.87. About 543,226 shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 26.24% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 17/05/2018 – Fitch Upgrades AES’ IDR to ‘BB+’; Outlook Revised to Stable; 28/03/2018 – INDIA’S ENFORCEMENT DIRECTORATE – ATTACHES FUNDS WORTH 156.1 MLN RUPEES OF AES CHATTISGARH ENERGY UNDER PMLA IN COAL BLOCK ALLOCATION CASE; 30/05/2018 – SRP, AES Launch Arizona’s First Standalone Energy Storage Project to Provide Flexible Peaking Capacity; 08/05/2018 – AES COMMITTING UP TO $400M FOR PROJECT; 05/04/2018 – AES & Partners Begin Phase Il of the Mocanaqua Tunnel Project; 08/05/2018 – AES GENER 1Q REV. $656M, EST. $596.7M; 23/03/2018 – ELETROPAULO RECEIVED ENEL PROPOSAL ON AES INDIRECT INVESTMENT; 13/04/2018 – AES Announces Quarterly Dividend; 22/05/2018 – Fitch: AES PR’s ‘C’ Reflects View of Credit Quality of Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority Rated ‘D’; 28/05/2018 – Japanese, U.S., German, Australian team targets big battery projects in Asia-Pacific

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 74,195 are owned by Cetera Limited Liability. Security Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia invested in 0.48% or 3,278 shares. Jones Fincl Lllp holds 0.03% or 100,197 shares. Waddell & Reed Financial holds 842,466 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Edmp Incorporated, Florida-based fund reported 26,317 shares. The Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Management has invested 0.23% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Hennessy owns 87,575 shares or 0.52% of their US portfolio. Schmidt P J Inv Mngmt Inc has invested 1.78% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.94% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 1.52M shares. Fincl Consulate Incorporated owns 2,660 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust stated it has 5,017 shares. Lourd Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.93% stake. Asset Of Georgia Ga Adv reported 7,037 shares. Harvest Mgmt accumulated 2,512 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Syntal Capital Prtn Ltd Liability holds 2.86% or 107,058 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Shale Game Is A Scale Game, Chevron – Seeking Alpha” on September 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Brazil approves 14 bidders for November offshore oil auction – Seeking Alpha” published on September 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Chevron Corporation’s (NYSE:CVX) 8.9% ROE Strong Compared To Its Industry? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Biggest oil firms risk wasting $2.2T in ‘low-carbon world,’ report says – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Csrwire.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron’s 2019 Fuel Your School Program Celebrates 10 Years, Expanding its Reach and Making Over $5 Million Available for Classroom Supplies in the US – CSRwire.com” with publication date: October 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 37 investors sold AES shares while 147 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 606.15 million shares or 0.80% more from 601.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cibc Markets stated it has 110,782 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Teewinot Cap Advisers Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 10,700 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys holds 0.05% or 30,910 shares in its portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Group Limited Liability Corp reported 0% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Sun Life Financial Incorporated has invested 0.12% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Northern Tru has 0.03% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). California State Teachers Retirement System holds 1.10 million shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Cap Guardian invested 0.53% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has invested 0.08% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Stevens Mngmt Limited Partnership accumulated 0.06% or 85,367 shares. Retail Bank Of America Corporation De holds 0.02% or 6.49 million shares in its portfolio. Cap Fund Management Sa holds 224,855 shares. 384,775 are owned by Whittier Co. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 0.01% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). 10,802 were accumulated by Bluecrest.

