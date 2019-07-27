Selway Asset Management Has Decreased Its Nike Cl (NKE) Stake by $2.14 Million; Share Value Declined; Sfmg Has Cut Its Stake in Nvidia (NVDA) as Share Price Rose

Selway Asset Management decreased its stake in Nike Inc. Cl (NKE) by 77.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selway Asset Management sold 25,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,600 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $640,000, down from 33,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selway Asset Management who had been investing in Nike Inc. Cl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $137.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $87.54. About 3.56 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/04/2018 – DJ NIKE Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NKE); 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q N Amer Rev Down 6%; 15/03/2018 – Nike Says Reports Surfaced in ‘Past Few Weeks’ — Memo; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA TOTAL REVENUE $3,571 MLN VS $3,782 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 18/04/2018 – Nike’s vice president of footwear quits; 29/05/2018 – Nike Inc. vs Jezign Licensing, LLC | FWD Entered | 05/29/2018; 09/05/2018 – Nike’s Executive Exodus Shows Bullies Don’t Make Good Bosses; 15/03/2018 – Nike’s Edwards, Once Seen as Possible CEO Successor, Is Leaving; 16/03/2018 – Second Nike executive leaves company amid complaints about inappropriate behavior; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Manufacturing update plus earnings from Foot Locker

Sfmg Llc decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 76.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfmg Llc sold 5,287 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,660 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $298,000, down from 6,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfmg Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $175.07. About 6.43 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 10/05/2018 – Nvidia’s Good Year Looks Better Driven by AI, Games (Correct); 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS TEMPORARILY SUSPENDING TESTING OF SELF-DRIVING CARS ON PUBLIC ROADS TO “LEARN FROM THE UBER INCIDENT”; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia revenues boosted by data centres, gamers; 27/03/2018 – Preferred Networks to Launch “MN-1b” Private Sector Supercomputer Adopting NVIDIA Tesla V100 32GB GPUs; 30/05/2018 – Supermicro Shows Industry’s First Scale-Up Al and Machine Learning Systems based on the Latest Generation CPUs and NVIDIA Tesla V100 with NVLink GPUs for Superior Performance and Density; 11/04/2018 – Crypto Mining: New z-enemy-1.05a Closed Source Ravencoin (RVN) Nvidia GPU Miner; 28/03/2018 – Ouster Launches Two New LIDAR Sensors, Adopts NVIDIA DRIVE™ AI Platform; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA NVDA.O LAUNCHES DRIVE CONSTELLATION, CLOUD-BASED SELF-DRIVING CAR SIMULATOR; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q Rev $3.21B; 28/03/2018 – ProactivInvst US: Tesla and Nvidia among the worst hit in Tuesday’s tech sell-off amid fresh concerns over driverless cars

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: NKE, AMRN, GS – Investorplace.com” on July 02, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “After Hours: Top Apple Exec to Depart, Most Big Banks Raising Dividends – The Motley Fool” published on June 27, 2019, Fool.com published: “Nike Forges Ahead, Reiterates Full-Year Guidance – The Motley Fool” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Trump/Xi Meeting Tops The News, But Nike Earnings, Financial Stress Test Also In Focus – Benzinga” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Should Investors Know About The Future Of NIKE, Inc.’s (NYSE:NKE)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $12.30 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marco Invest Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.04% or 2,600 shares. Synovus Fincl Corp reported 0.16% stake. 4,845 were accumulated by Carmignac Gestion. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0.72% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 13.18 million shares. Pinnacle Fincl Prtn Inc has 94,195 shares. Congress Asset Mgmt Company Ma holds 90,535 shares. Northern Tru invested in 0.44% or 20.94 million shares. Intrust Bancshares Na has invested 0.05% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Smithbridge Asset Incorporated De owns 45,336 shares or 2.29% of their US portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.33% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 106,148 are owned by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Kepos Capital Limited Partnership accumulated 43,772 shares. Stillwater Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 37,435 shares or 1.29% of all its holdings. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.73% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Conestoga Capital Advsr Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.01% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Selway Asset Management, which manages about $271.44 million and $149.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,255 shares to 38,880 shares, valued at $4.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legacy Private Tru owns 16,898 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Limited Liability holds 0.57% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 72,772 shares. Fincl Architects has 138 shares. First Heartland Consultants stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Shamrock Asset Mgmt Ltd Com owns 106 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Guinness Atkinson Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 5.11% or 37,965 shares. 616,350 are held by State Of Wisconsin Board. Weiss Multi stated it has 50,000 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt owns 899,200 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. The Missouri-based Stifel Fin Corp has invested 0.13% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 206,079 shares or 0.23% of the stock. 14,342 are held by Baltimore. The Wisconsin-based Convergence Invest Prtn Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.05% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky reported 160,450 shares. Oarsman owns 1,365 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “Here’s Why Nvidia’s GPU Business Could See A Slowdown In The Near Term – Forbes” on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Crypto Lifeline Means You Shouldnâ€™t Give Up on Nvidia Stock – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nvidia Stock Is Supposed to Be Hot, But Itâ€™s Leaving Investors Cold – Nasdaq” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stock Wars: Intel Vs. AMD Vs. Nvidia – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nowâ€™s the Time to Cash-In on Nvidia Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Analysts await NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, down 50.85% or $0.90 from last year’s $1.77 per share. NVDA’s profit will be $529.83M for 50.31 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by NVIDIA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.85% EPS growth.

Sfmg Llc, which manages about $718.46M and $691.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Etf Tr by 402,408 shares to 757,912 shares, valued at $43.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 10,480 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,913 shares, and has risen its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX).