Selway Asset Management Has Cut Its Stake in Nike Cl (NKE) by $2.14 Million; As Smucker J M (SJM) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Hemenway Trust Company Has Decreased Its Position

Hemenway Trust Company Llc decreased its stake in Smucker J M (SJM) by 92.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc sold 26,298 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.25% . The institutional investor held 2,013 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $235,000, down from 28,311 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Smucker J M for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $114.35. About 531,231 shares traded. The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) has risen 0.14% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500. Some Historical SJM News: 04/04/2018 – J.M. Smucker: No Assurance Exploration of Strategic Options Will Result in Transaction or Other Action; 04/04/2018 – S&P REVISES THE J.M. SMUCKER CO. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 07/03/2018 – REP FOR SMUCKER DECLINED TO COMMENT; 23/03/2018 – FDA: SJM RECALL ON POSSIBLY ELEVATED LEVELS OF THYROID HORMONE; 06/03/2018 – JM Smucker, Conagra to Terminate Agreement to Acquire Wesson Oil Brand From Conagra; 06/03/2018 – US challenges JM Smucker’s purchase of Conagra’s Wesson oil brand; 04/04/2018 – J M SMUCKER CO – DEAL IS AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION, WHICH CO WILL FUND WITH DEBT; 04/04/2018 – L Catterton and the Lang Family to Sell Ainsworth Pet Nutrition to The J.M. Smucker Company; 08/03/2018 – Smucker’s baking brands business may soon be up for sale – Bloomberg; 07/03/2018 – SMUCKER’S PILLSBURY DOUGHBOY, BAKING BRANDS SAID TO BE FOR SALE

Selway Asset Management decreased its stake in Nike Inc. Cl (NKE) by 77.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selway Asset Management sold 25,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 7,600 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $640,000, down from 33,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selway Asset Management who had been investing in Nike Inc. Cl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $80.28. About 5.42 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q N Amer Rev $3.57B; 14/05/2018 – 7203.JP, NKE: Eli Manning fraud suit has settled per source. – ! $JP $NKE; 16/03/2018 – Nike VP Martin Reported to Nike Brand President Trevor Edwards; 27/03/2018 – Soccer-Nike deal hurts England preparations with World Cup ball; 16/03/2018 – ProactivInvst US: Nike president Trevor Edwards departs as claims arise about improper behavior; 16/03/2018 – Nike Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Tennis-Royal wedding guest Serena blushes at timing of “Queen is back” ad; 24/04/2018 – Adweek: Nike Names Wieden + Kennedy as Lead Creative Agency on Converse After a Review; 16/04/2018 – NIKE INC’S VP OF DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION ANTOINE ANDREWS HAS LEFT COMPANY- SPOKESWOMAN; 04/04/2018 – Highsnobiety: A Virgil Abloh x Nike Air Force 1 Low Could Drop This Year

Analysts await The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $1.76 EPS, down 1.12% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.78 per share. SJM’s profit will be $200.70 million for 16.24 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.08 actual EPS reported by The J. M. Smucker Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.38% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Introducing J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM), The Stock That Dropped 25% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “J. M. Smucker declares $0.88 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Expected Dividend Increases In August 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Stocks That Just Raised Their Dividends – Motley Fool” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.53, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold SJM shares while 187 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 85.29 million shares or 4.95% less from 89.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And Com has 68,311 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. Macnealy Hoover Inv Mgmt has invested 2.11% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Thompson Siegel Walmsley Llc invested in 411,843 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) for 28,464 shares. Salem Investment Counselors accumulated 560 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Schulhoff And Company Inc invested in 0.44% or 6,994 shares. Ironsides Asset Advisors Limited Liability owns 0.08% invested in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) for 2,051 shares. 4,100 are held by Lincoln. Loeb owns 9 shares. 23,420 are held by Richard C Young & Limited. Sandy Spring National Bank reported 0% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Verity And Verity Ltd Com has 30,710 shares for 0.82% of their portfolio. Marietta Investment Partners reported 2,578 shares. Schmidt P J Invest Mgmt has 0.07% invested in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) for 2,166 shares. Moreover, Somerville Kurt F has 0.12% invested in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM).

Hemenway Trust Company Llc, which manages about $620.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Holdings by 12,252 shares to 99,210 shares, valued at $10.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aptargroup (NYSE:ATR) by 17,952 shares in the quarter, for a total of 149,397 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney (NYSE:DIS).

Selway Asset Management, which manages about $271.44 million and $149.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Caremark (NYSE:CVS) by 11,455 shares to 55,833 shares, valued at $3.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nike + Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics: What To Expect – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Share Price Is Up 121% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Zion Williamson Signs Shoe Deal With Nike’s Jordan Brand – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Gap’s Athletic Brand Signs Olympic Star Allyson Felix – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should We Worry About NIKE, Inc.’s (NYSE:NKE) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11B for 28.27 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.