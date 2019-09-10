Selway Asset Management Decreased Nike Cl (NKE) Position as Share Price Rose; As Sprott Focus Tr (FUND) Valuation Were Volatile, Holder Shaker Financial Services Has Trimmed Its Holding

Selway Asset Management decreased its stake in Nike Inc. Cl (NKE) by 77.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selway Asset Management sold 25,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 7,600 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $640,000, down from 33,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selway Asset Management who had been investing in Nike Inc. Cl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $131.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $88.17. About 244,760 shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 23/03/2018 – Nike Rides Out its #MeToo Moment; 16/04/2018 – NIKE INC’S VP OF DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION ANTOINE ANDREWS HAS LEFT COMPANY- SPOKESWOMAN; 22/04/2018 – DJ NIKE Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NKE); 24/04/2018 – Adweek: Nike Names Wieden + Kennedy as Lead Creative Agency on Converse After a Review; 11/04/2018 – NKE: Golden State forward Kevin Durant plans to decline player option and become unrestricted free-agent to restructure contract, league sources tell ESPN. Story w/ @BobbyMarks42 breaking down the options; 22/03/2018 – Ackman Nets $100 Million of Profit From Sale of Nike Stake; 22/03/2018 – Nike plans to make bigger investments in women’s footwear and apparel to combat rivals; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – MARK PARKER WILL REMAIN AS CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT AND CEO BEYOND 2020; 02/04/2018 – Nike tops Wall Street expectations; confirms deal with Amazon; 22/03/2018 – Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 mln in profit

Shaker Financial Services Llc decreased its stake in Sprott Focus Tr Inc (FUND) by 68.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Financial Services Llc sold 238,358 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 109,849 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $752,000, down from 348,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Sprott Focus Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $184.39M market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $6.81. About 23,785 shares traded. Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) has 0.00% since September 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Selway Asset Management, which manages about $271.44M and $149.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex (NYSE:FDX) by 2,995 shares to 24,511 shares, valued at $4.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 65,000 were accumulated by Shellback Cap Lp. Motco holds 0.64% or 75,614 shares. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt holds 2.33 million shares or 1.68% of its portfolio. 88,152 are owned by Boston Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation. Guinness Atkinson Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested in 71,173 shares or 4.49% of the stock. Mufg Americas Holding stated it has 68,490 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Keybank Natl Association Oh, a Ohio-based fund reported 576,147 shares. Creative Planning stated it has 124,454 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Weiss Multi holds 0.02% or 11,250 shares. Department Mb Savings Bank N A has 89,589 shares for 0.92% of their portfolio. Aqr Mngmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 6.08 million shares. Blackrock, New York-based fund reported 85.79 million shares. D L Carlson Investment Gp Inc owns 46,263 shares or 1.14% of their US portfolio. Colony Group Ltd Liability Com holds 14,432 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 50,842 are owned by Capital Ca.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24 after the close. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.06B for 31.05 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Shaker Financial Services Llc, which manages about $132.85 million and $197.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royce Micro (NYSE:RMT) by 78,282 shares to 280,270 shares, valued at $2.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apollo Sr Floating Rate Fd I (AFT) by 28,169 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,922 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Enhanced Gbl Div T (BOE).

