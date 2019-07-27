Selway Asset Management Decreased Its Holding in Nike Cl (NKE) as Stock Value Declined; Holder Martin Currie LTD Increased Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding

Martin Currie Ltd increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 5.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd bought 173 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.23M, up from 3,327 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $956.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $30.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1943.05. About 4.93 million shares traded or 28.38% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 28/03/2018 – Amazon’s History Of Consumer Trust Will Help It Win Despite Obstacles, Says Analyst — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – NBC Chicago: Amazon has finished visiting the 20 contenders for its new HQ; 24/04/2018 – Alibaba is better at fighting fakes than Amazon is, says CEO of Swatch; 16/05/2018 – CNBC Now: NEW: The Berkshire Hathaway/Amazon/JPMorgan Chase health care joint venture is struggling to find a CEO; 19/03/2018 – Amazon launches a cloud service for game developers, taking on Microsoft and Google; 17/05/2018 – Amazon’s US Sales To Match Walmart’s Within Three Years; 24/04/2018 – Amazon Renews Prime Original, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, for Second Season on Prime Video Ahead of August 31 Global Series Debut,; 08/03/2018 – Amazon’s Stephenie Landry on Rising From Intern to Running Prime Now (Video); 02/04/2018 – This home security camera is smarter than Amazon and Google’s, but it’s expensive; 27/03/2018 – Amazon is already making moves in health care

Selway Asset Management decreased its stake in Nike Inc. Cl (NKE) by 77.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selway Asset Management sold 25,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,600 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $640,000, down from 33,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selway Asset Management who had been investing in Nike Inc. Cl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $137.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $87.54. About 3.56M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – Nike’s sales in North America dropped 6 percent during the third quarter, while those in Greater China jumped 19 percent; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Loss $921M; 24/04/2018 – Businessweek: Nike’s Converse brand loses its chief marketing officer to Supreme; 15/03/2018 – Nike says Mark Parker to remain CEO beyond 2020; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CFO: NORTH AMERICA SALES TO BE FLAT IN FY 4Q; 24/04/2018 – Nike’s Converse Brand Is Said to Lose Chief Marketer to Supreme; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Rev $9B; 15/05/2018 – Pershing Square Adds United Technologies, Exits Nike: 13F; 15/03/2018 – Nike Executive Resigns; C.E.O. Addresses Workplace BehaviorComplaints; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q N Amer Rev Down 6%

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Alibaba Opens Its Platform To B2B Sellers In U.S. – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “A Perfect Play For Prime Day With This ETF – Benzinga” published on July 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/17/2019: AMZN,HYRE,FRAN,NUS – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: INTC, TWTR, AMZN, APHA, UBER – Investorplace.com” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “TFI Boosts Earnings Outlook On Stronger U.S. Truckload Performance – Benzinga” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fernwood Invest Mngmt Limited Com reported 1,289 shares stake. Wafra Incorporated accumulated 19,871 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr reported 0% stake. Gw Henssler And Associates reported 634 shares. Hayek Kallen Invest Management has invested 0.86% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Nine Masts Cap holds 1.11% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,004 shares. Redmond Asset Lc reported 1.22% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ntv Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 460 shares. Foundry Partners Limited Liability Com owns 456 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Llc stated it has 1% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Tci Wealth Advsr Inc owns 3,997 shares for 3.13% of their portfolio. 1St Source Bancorporation accumulated 5,134 shares. Violich Capital Management accumulated 616 shares. Girard Ltd accumulated 5,839 shares. Bluestein R H reported 53,249 shares.

Martin Currie Ltd, which manages about $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 312,984 shares to 35,494 shares, valued at $2.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 3,140 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,503 shares, and cut its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX).

Selway Asset Management, which manages about $271.44 million and $149.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex (NYSE:FDX) by 2,995 shares to 24,511 shares, valued at $4.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $12.30 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 363,285 are owned by Fred Alger Mgmt Inc. West Chester Advsr Inc holds 1.52% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 8,635 shares. Gofen Glossberg Limited Liability Com Il invested 1.01% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Cibc World Markets Corp accumulated 430,502 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Aviance Capital Ptnrs Limited Co accumulated 13,227 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Barr E S owns 258,539 shares or 2.26% of their US portfolio. 2.13M were reported by Nordea Inv. Central Bankshares And Tru Company invested 0.13% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Zeke Advsr Limited Liability Com stated it has 29,369 shares. Moreover, Nbw Cap Limited Liability Corp has 1.21% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Plante Moran Fin Advsr Ltd Llc invested in 569 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Veritas Investment Management Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Hilton Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 0% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 50 shares. Cim Llc holds 140,380 shares or 4.34% of its portfolio. Victory Inc, a Ohio-based fund reported 20,892 shares.