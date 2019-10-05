Selway Asset Management Boosted Its Chevrontexaco (CVX) Stake by $1.06 Million; As Merck & Co (MRK) Share Price Rose, Holder Griffin Asset Management Trimmed Position by $304,610

Griffin Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 3.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Griffin Asset Management Inc sold 3,670 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 113,341 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.50M, down from 117,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $214.69B market cap company. The stock increased 2.73% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $85. About 7.01M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 16/05/2018 – Merck:Evidence Continues to Support the Role of KEYTRUDA as a Foundational Treatment for Many Types of Cancer; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE CORP – BASED ON RESULTS, AND AT RECOMMENDATION OF EDMC, PHASE 3 STUDY WILL BE STOPPED; 16/04/2018 – #AACR18 first-line NSCLC I/O showdown in NEJM $MRK Keynote-189; 03/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Merck for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 16/05/2018 – Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Data at ASCO 2018 to Showcase Progress and Further Optionality of Oncology Pipeline; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB IMMUNOTHERAPY COMBO SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVES PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL VS CHEMO IN FIRST-LINE LUNG CANCER; 30/03/2018 – Merck’s Zepatier Sales Fall; Hepatitis C Market Unchanged; 30/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 018741 Company: MERCK SHARP DOHME; 27/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – FDA ALSO GRANTED OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY COMBINATION BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION FOR THIS POTENTIAL INDICATION; 30/04/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s sBLA for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and

Selway Asset Management increased its stake in Chevrontexaco Corp (CVX) by 69.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selway Asset Management bought 8,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 20,865 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.60M, up from 12,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selway Asset Management who had been investing in Chevrontexaco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $113.85. About 4.64M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 10/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/10/2018 10:34 AM; 05/04/2018 – KEMIRA KEMIRA SIGNS MULTIYEAR POLYMER SUPPLY PACT W/ CHEVRON; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES PROCEEDS FROM ASSET SALES OF $5 BLN — $10 BLN THROUGH 2020 – PRESENTATION; 27/04/2018 – Chevron Blows Through All Profit Forecasts Amid Crude Rally; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/04/2018 12:46 PM; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP’S CVX.N JOHNSON SAYS COMPANY’S VENEZUELA OPERATIONS CONTINUE TO FUNCTION NORMALLY; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N – EXPECT BASE PLUS SHALE AND TIGHT PRODUCTION TO INCREASE 2 PCT -3 PCT EACH YEAR THROUGH 2022- PRESENTATION; 16/04/2018 – KNEB: Exxon, Chevron Ask EPA for Biofuel Blending Exemptions; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Expect to Deliver Stronger Upstream Cash Margins and Production Growth in FY18; 19/03/2018 – Chevron sells May-loading Cossack cargo – traders

Griffin Asset Management Inc, which manages about $394.93 million and $785.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Shopify Inc. by 3,395 shares to 5,795 shares, valued at $1.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 34,015 shares in the quarter, for a total of 232,688 shares, and has risen its stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.28, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 53 investors sold MRK shares while 596 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 565 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ohio-based Cleararc has invested 0.87% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Perkins Coie Trust Commerce holds 0.28% or 7,284 shares in its portfolio. Moody State Bank Division reported 215,955 shares. First Bank stated it has 0.76% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Horan Capital Advisors Lc reported 1.79% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Bp Public Limited owns 264,000 shares or 0.82% of their US portfolio. Edgestream Partners Lp invested in 119,179 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct stated it has 588,193 shares or 1.63% of all its holdings. Smith Salley & Associates holds 1.4% or 111,054 shares in its portfolio. Town And Country State Bank And Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company invested 2.12% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Group Lc has invested 0.34% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). The New York-based Schafer Cullen Capital Management has invested 2.23% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Sensato Invsts Lc has invested 3.65% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Sfmg Ltd Company has invested 0.03% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Virginia-based Burney has invested 0.1% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.25 EPS, up 5.04% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.19 per share. MRK’s profit will be $3.16 billion for 17.00 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.

