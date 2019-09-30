SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (SLS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. N/A 0.00 226.08M -2.63 0.00 Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 18 0.00 22.60M -2.94 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 161,485,714,285.71% -600.2% -141.8% Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 122,294,372.29% -129.7% -38.2%

Volatility & Risk

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. has a 1.3 beta, while its volatility is 30.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Voyager Therapeutics Inc. is 152.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.52 beta.

Liquidity

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.6 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.2 and has 6.2 Quick Ratio. Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. has a 3,591.55% upside potential and a consensus price target of $4.5. On the other hand, Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 23.09% and its average price target is $21. The information presented earlier suggests that SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. looks more robust than Voyager Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 11.8% and 75.6%. 2.04% are SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 11.5% of Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 34.6% 47.83% -82.42% -88.36% -84.82% -86.18% Voyager Therapeutics Inc. -7.37% -21.17% 5.56% 109.22% 20.47% 134.15%

For the past year SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. has -86.18% weaker performance while Voyager Therapeutics Inc. has 134.15% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 11 factors SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. beats Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S, a cancer immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of hematologic cancers and solid tumor indications, including acute myeloid leukemia, malignant pleural mesothelioma, multiple myeloma, ovarian cancer, immune combo, and chronic myelogenous leukemia. It also develops NEUVAX, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and Anagrelide controlled release, which has completed various clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocythemia. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Advaxis Immunotherapies, Merck & Co., Inc., National Cancer Institute, and the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC01, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for HuntingtonÂ’s disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; VY-TAU01, AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and VY-NAV01 for severe chronic pain. The company has strategic collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and the University of Massachusetts. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.