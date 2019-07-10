SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (SLS)’s Financial Results Comparing With TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) and TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -4.08 0.00 TG Therapeutics Inc. 6 4918.25 N/A -2.30 0.00

Table 1 highlights SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and TG Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and TG Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0.00% -829.1% -136.5% TG Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -213.2% -130.9%

Volatility and Risk

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. is 63.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.63. From a competition point of view, TG Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.16 beta which is 116.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, TG Therapeutics Inc. which has a 2 Current Ratio and a 2 Quick Ratio. TG Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and TG Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 TG Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$4.5 is SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 2,562.72%. Competitively TG Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $17.5, with potential upside of 112.64%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. seems more appealing than TG Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and TG Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 23% and 67.5% respectively. About 1.8% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 0.5% are TG Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. -8.13% -17% -40.22% -53.54% -84.76% -30.5% TG Therapeutics Inc. -14.18% -11.25% 52.61% 26.71% -49.13% 71.22%

For the past year SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. has -30.5% weaker performance while TG Therapeutics Inc. has 71.22% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors TG Therapeutics Inc. beats SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S, a cancer immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of hematologic cancers and solid tumor indications, including acute myeloid leukemia, malignant pleural mesothelioma, multiple myeloma, ovarian cancer, immune combo, and chronic myelogenous leukemia. It also develops NEUVAX, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and Anagrelide controlled release, which has completed various clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocythemia. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Advaxis Immunotherapies, Merck & Co., Inc., National Cancer Institute, and the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

TG Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases primarily in the United States. It develops TG-1101 (ublituximab), a chimeric, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets an epitope on the CD20 antigen found on the surface of B-lymphocytes developed to aid in the depletion of circulating B-cells; and TG-1101 in combination with TGR-1202 for relapsed/refractory non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia. The company also develops TGR-1202, an orally available phosphoinositide-3-kinase delta inhibitor with nanomolar potency to the delta isoform and high selectivity over the alpha, beta, and gamma isoforms, as well as for hematologic malignancies. In addition, it develops a pre-clinical program to develop interleukin-1 receptor-associated kinase 4 (IRAK4) inhibitors; bromodomain and extra terminal (BET) inhibitor program in the field of hematological malignancies; and anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs that are in pre-clinical development stage in the field of hematological malignancies. The company has license agreements with LFB Biotechnologies S.A.S, GTC Biotherapeutics, LFB/GTC LLC, and Ildong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of TG-1101 (ublituximab); Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, SA for the development and commercialization of TGR-1202; Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for the development and commercialization of IRAK4 inhibitor technology; Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. for the development and commercialization of anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs; and Jubilant Biosys for the development and commercialization of BET inhibitor program. TG Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.