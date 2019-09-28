SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (SLS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN)

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. N/A 0.00 226.08M -2.63 0.00 Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 3.80M -5.12 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 158,875,614,898.10% -600.2% -141.8% Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 165,671,186.29% -132% -86.6%

Volatility and Risk

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. is 30.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.3 beta. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.79 beta and it is 21.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

0.6 and 0.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. Its rival Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.6 and 7.6 respectively. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s upside potential is 3,591.55% at a $4.5 average target price. Competitively the average target price of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $3, which is potential 42.18% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. looks more robust than Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 11.8% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 12.4% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2.04% are SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 34.6% 47.83% -82.42% -88.36% -84.82% -86.18% Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.39% -3.67% -17.95% -32.26% -69.2% -54.12%

For the past year Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 11 factors SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. beats Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S, a cancer immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of hematologic cancers and solid tumor indications, including acute myeloid leukemia, malignant pleural mesothelioma, multiple myeloma, ovarian cancer, immune combo, and chronic myelogenous leukemia. It also develops NEUVAX, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and Anagrelide controlled release, which has completed various clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocythemia. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Advaxis Immunotherapies, Merck & Co., Inc., National Cancer Institute, and the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.