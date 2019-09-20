SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (SLS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) and Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.63 0.00 Prothena Corporation plc 10 423.34 N/A -3.20 0.00

Demonstrates SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and Prothena Corporation plc earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0.00% -600.2% -141.8% Prothena Corporation plc 0.00% -38.4% -25%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.3 shows that SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. is 30.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Prothena Corporation plc has a 2.24 beta which is 124.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.6 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, Prothena Corporation plc’s Current Ratio is 27.9 and has 27.9 Quick Ratio. Prothena Corporation plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and Prothena Corporation plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Prothena Corporation plc 0 0 0 0.00

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s average price target is $4.5, while its potential upside is 3,335.11%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and Prothena Corporation plc are owned by institutional investors at 11.8% and 92.7% respectively. SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.04%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 90.1% of Prothena Corporation plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 34.6% 47.83% -82.42% -88.36% -84.82% -86.18% Prothena Corporation plc -6.49% -8.86% -7.42% -20.34% -36.28% -9.13%

For the past year SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. was more bearish than Prothena Corporation plc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Prothena Corporation plc beats SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S, a cancer immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of hematologic cancers and solid tumor indications, including acute myeloid leukemia, malignant pleural mesothelioma, multiple myeloma, ovarian cancer, immune combo, and chronic myelogenous leukemia. It also develops NEUVAX, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and Anagrelide controlled release, which has completed various clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocythemia. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Advaxis Immunotherapies, Merck & Co., Inc., National Cancer Institute, and the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases that involve protein misfolding or cell adhesion. It is developing antibody-based product candidates that include NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; PRX002 that has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for treating ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other related synucleinopathies; PRX003, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib for the treatment of psoriasis and other inflammatory diseases; and PRX004, a monoclonal antibody that is under preclinical development. The company has a license, development, and commercialization agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to develop and commercialize antibodies that target alpha-synuclein. Prothena Corporation plc was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in DÃºn Laoghaire, Ireland.