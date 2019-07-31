SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (SLS)’s Financial Results Comparing With OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS)

Since SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) and OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -4.08 0.00 OncoSec Medical Incorporated 5 0.00 N/A -0.70 0.00

In table 1 we can see SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0.00% -829.1% -136.5% OncoSec Medical Incorporated 0.00% -145.6% -116.6%

Volatility and Risk

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s current beta is 1.63 and it happens to be 63.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s 2 beta is the reason why it is 100.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. is 1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival OncoSec Medical Incorporated is 4.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.7. OncoSec Medical Incorporated is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 OncoSec Medical Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00

$4.5 is SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 2,547.06%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and OncoSec Medical Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 23% and 6.4% respectively. 1.8% are SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 17.3% of OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. -8.13% -17% -40.22% -53.54% -84.76% -30.5% OncoSec Medical Incorporated -2.97% -19.87% -20.48% -39.65% -67.56% -18.89%

For the past year SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

Summary

OncoSec Medical Incorporated beats SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S, a cancer immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of hematologic cancers and solid tumor indications, including acute myeloid leukemia, malignant pleural mesothelioma, multiple myeloma, ovarian cancer, immune combo, and chronic myelogenous leukemia. It also develops NEUVAX, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and Anagrelide controlled release, which has completed various clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocythemia. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Advaxis Immunotherapies, Merck & Co., Inc., National Cancer Institute, and the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes gene therapies, therapeutics, and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ImmunoPulse IL-12, which is in Phase II clinical trial for various indications, including metastatic melanoma and triple negative breast cancer. ImmunoPulse is an electroporation delivery device used in combination with the companyÂ’s therapeutic product candidates, including DNA plasmids that encode for immunologically active agents, and to deliver the therapeutic directly into the tumor and promote an inflammatory response against the cancer. The company also has completed two Phase II studies for products, such as OMS-I100 in metastatic melanoma and OMS-I110 in merkel cell carcinoma. It has a clinical collaboration with the University of California, San Francisco to evaluate the safety and efficacy of ImmunoPulse IL-12 in combination with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in patients with low tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte; and a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with MSD International GmbH to evaluate the combination of OncoSec's ImmuoPulse IL-12 with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in a Phase II clinical trial referred to as PISCES. The company was formerly known as NetVentory Solutions Inc. and changed its name to OncoSec Medical Incorporated in March 2011. OncoSec Medical Incorporated was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.