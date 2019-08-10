SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (SLS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI)

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.63 0.00 Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 3.16 N/A -0.28 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0.00% -600.2% -141.8% Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -31.5% -24.7%

Volatility & Risk

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s current beta is 1.3 and it happens to be 30.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.78 beta which is 78.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. is 0.6 while its Current Ratio is 0.6. Meanwhile, Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.9 while its Quick Ratio is 9.9. Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$4.5 is SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 2,627.27%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 11.8% and 55.3%. 2.04% are SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.4% are Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 34.6% 47.83% -82.42% -88.36% -84.82% -86.18% Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.82% -16% -10.91% 19.03% -15.52% 24.58%

For the past year SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. had bearish trend while Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S, a cancer immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of hematologic cancers and solid tumor indications, including acute myeloid leukemia, malignant pleural mesothelioma, multiple myeloma, ovarian cancer, immune combo, and chronic myelogenous leukemia. It also develops NEUVAX, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and Anagrelide controlled release, which has completed various clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocythemia. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Advaxis Immunotherapies, Merck & Co., Inc., National Cancer Institute, and the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for patients with difficult-to-treat diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes IPI-549 an orally administered immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma) is in Phase 1 clinical study. The company has a license agreement with Verastem, Inc. to research, develop, commercialize, and manufacture duvelisib, a selective inhibitor of the PI3K delta and gamma isoforms, including DUO study that is in randomized Phase III clinical study for patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia and products containing duvelisib; Intellikine, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize pharmaceutical products targeting the delta and/or gamma isoforms of PI3K; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize duvelisib. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.