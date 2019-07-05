SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (SLS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO)

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -4.08 0.00 Fortress Biotech Inc. 2 3.50 N/A -1.68 0.00

In table 1 we can see SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0.00% -829.1% -136.5% Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. is 63.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.63 beta. Fortress Biotech Inc.’s 3.02 beta is the reason why it is 202.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. Its rival Fortress Biotech Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2 and 2 respectively. Fortress Biotech Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Fortress Biotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. has a 1,837.15% upside potential and a consensus target price of $4.5. Competitively the average target price of Fortress Biotech Inc. is $11, which is potential 623.68% upside. Based on the results shown earlier, SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. is looking more favorable than Fortress Biotech Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 23% and 11.3% respectively. About 1.8% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 32.5% are Fortress Biotech Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. -8.13% -17% -40.22% -53.54% -84.76% -30.5% Fortress Biotech Inc. 5.95% 14.84% -18.35% 61.82% -50.83% 106.98%

For the past year SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. had bearish trend while Fortress Biotech Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Fortress Biotech Inc. beats SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S, a cancer immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of hematologic cancers and solid tumor indications, including acute myeloid leukemia, malignant pleural mesothelioma, multiple myeloma, ovarian cancer, immune combo, and chronic myelogenous leukemia. It also develops NEUVAX, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and Anagrelide controlled release, which has completed various clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocythemia. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Advaxis Immunotherapies, Merck & Co., Inc., National Cancer Institute, and the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Fortress Biotech, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in dermatology product sales, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology businesses in the United States. The company offers CNDO-109, a lysate that activates donor natural killer cells to treat cancer-related and other conditions; tramadol HCl, an intravenous formulation for moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain; CAEL-101 for AL amyloidosis; and CEVA101, which is in Phase II clinical study for severe traumatic brain injury in pediatric patients and adults. It also provides novel, non-chemotherapy, and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers; Uracil Topical Cream that is in Phase II to treat and prevent hand-foot syndrome; candidate CUTX-101, a copper histidinate injection for Menkes disease and related copper transport disorders; and novel agents for rare, neglected, or orphan disorders. In addition, the company is developing novel immunotherapies for the prevention and treatment of cancer and infectious disease; Targadox for severe acne; Luxamend, a wound cream; Ceracade, a skin emulsion; Chimeric Antigen Receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and brain cancer; and MB-101, which is in Phase I clinical trial for glioblastoma. Further, it offers full service retail brokerage and wealth management services to high net worth individual and institutional clients; investment banking, merger and acquisition, and advisory services to micro, small, and mid-cap high growth companies; trades in securities, such as making markets in micro and small-cap NASDAQ, and other exchange listed stocks; liquidity services in the United States Treasury marketplace; and tax preparation, fixed insurance sales, and licensed mortgage brokerage services. The company was formerly known as Coronado Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Fortress Biotech, Inc. in April 2015. Fortress Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.