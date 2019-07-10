SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (SLS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON)

Since SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -4.08 0.00 Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 293.82 N/A -2.16 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0.00% -829.1% -136.5% Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 13.6 Current Ratio and a 13.6 Quick Ratio. Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 2,562.72% and an $4.5 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 23% and 6.7% respectively. 1.8% are SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 11.3% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. -8.13% -17% -40.22% -53.54% -84.76% -30.5% Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8.38% 8.24% 25.63% 0% 0% 35.29%

For the past year SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. has -30.5% weaker performance while Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 35.29% stronger performance.

Summary

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S, a cancer immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of hematologic cancers and solid tumor indications, including acute myeloid leukemia, malignant pleural mesothelioma, multiple myeloma, ovarian cancer, immune combo, and chronic myelogenous leukemia. It also develops NEUVAX, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and Anagrelide controlled release, which has completed various clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocythemia. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Advaxis Immunotherapies, Merck & Co., Inc., National Cancer Institute, and the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.