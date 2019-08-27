SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (SLS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX)

Both SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.63 0.00 Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.47 0.00

Table 1 highlights SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0.00% -600.2% -141.8% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.1% -88.5%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.3 beta indicates that SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. is 30.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 71.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.71 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. are 0.6 and 0.6 respectively. Its competitor Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.6 and its Quick Ratio is 6.6. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. is $4.5, with potential upside of 3,005.59%. Competitively the consensus target price of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $20, which is potential 199.40% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. is looking more favorable than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 11.8% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. shares and 50.1% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 2.04% are SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 34.6% 47.83% -82.42% -88.36% -84.82% -86.18% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.12% -17.66% -28.55% -29.23% -46.1% -32.06%

For the past year SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S, a cancer immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of hematologic cancers and solid tumor indications, including acute myeloid leukemia, malignant pleural mesothelioma, multiple myeloma, ovarian cancer, immune combo, and chronic myelogenous leukemia. It also develops NEUVAX, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and Anagrelide controlled release, which has completed various clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocythemia. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Advaxis Immunotherapies, Merck & Co., Inc., National Cancer Institute, and the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.