SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (SLS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG)

Both SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. N/A 0.00 226.08M -2.63 0.00 Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 13 0.00 11.43M -2.21 0.00

Demonstrates SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 161,485,714,285.71% -600.2% -141.8% Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 87,318,563.79% -45.6% -38.7%

Risk and Volatility

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. is 30.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.3. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s 167.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.67 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. is 0.6 while its Current Ratio is 0.6. Meanwhile, Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.4 while its Quick Ratio is 4.4. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. has an average price target of $4.5, and a 3,591.55% upside potential. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $23 consensus price target and a 53.54% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. seems more appealing than Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 11.8% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. shares and 23.8% of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. shares. SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.04%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 37.14% of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 34.6% 47.83% -82.42% -88.36% -84.82% -86.18% Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. -3.9% -9.34% -17.33% -21.6% -34.49% -21.91%

For the past year SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

Summary

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. beats SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S, a cancer immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of hematologic cancers and solid tumor indications, including acute myeloid leukemia, malignant pleural mesothelioma, multiple myeloma, ovarian cancer, immune combo, and chronic myelogenous leukemia. It also develops NEUVAX, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and Anagrelide controlled release, which has completed various clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocythemia. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Advaxis Immunotherapies, Merck & Co., Inc., National Cancer Institute, and the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for cancerous and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat serious diseases, such as cancer, orthopedic, and various inflammatory diseases, as well as metabolic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for the treatment of a range of cancers; human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint and autoimmune diseases; and tumor cell specific dendritic cell therapy. The company has a strategic research collaboration with GE Healthcare Life Sciences China to co-develop industrial control processes in Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR-T) and stem cell manufacturing. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.