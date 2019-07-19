SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (SLS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB)

Both SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -4.08 0.00 Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -6.14 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0.00% -829.1% -136.5% Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -192.9% -134.3%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.63 beta indicates that SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. is 63.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Cellectar Biosciences Inc. has a 1.16 beta which is 16.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, Cellectar Biosciences Inc. which has a 8.6 Current Ratio and a 8.6 Quick Ratio. Cellectar Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$4.5 is SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 3,335.11%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 23% and 7.2% respectively. About 1.8% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Cellectar Biosciences Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. -8.13% -17% -40.22% -53.54% -84.76% -30.5% Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 25.61% 18.99% 46.88% 8.46% -73.14% 81.94%

For the past year SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. had bearish trend while Cellectar Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Cellectar Biosciences Inc. beats SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S, a cancer immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of hematologic cancers and solid tumor indications, including acute myeloid leukemia, malignant pleural mesothelioma, multiple myeloma, ovarian cancer, immune combo, and chronic myelogenous leukemia. It also develops NEUVAX, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and Anagrelide controlled release, which has completed various clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocythemia. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Advaxis Immunotherapies, Merck & Co., Inc., National Cancer Institute, and the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of targeted phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. The company offers CLR 131, a PDC cytotoxic radioisotope product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, as well as in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; and CLR 125, a cancer-targeting radiotherapeutic is under pre-clinical investigation for the treatment of micrometastatic disease. It also provides CLR 124, a cancer-targeting positron emission tomography imaging PDC for the selective detection of tumors and metastases in a range of cancers; and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination. In addition, the company is developing CLR 1601-PTX, CLR 1602-PTX, and CLR 1603-PTX product candidates, which are in pre-clinical research for the treatment of chemotherapy. It has strategic collaboration with Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. to develop phospholipid drug conjugates. The company was formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. in February 2014. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.