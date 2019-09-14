SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (SLS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)

As Biotechnology businesses, SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) and Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.63 0.00 Bicycle Therapeutics plc 9 16.51 N/A -1.46 0.00

Table 1 highlights SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0.00% -600.2% -141.8% Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.6 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. On the competitive side is, Bicycle Therapeutics plc which has a 8.3 Current Ratio and a 8.3 Quick Ratio. Bicycle Therapeutics plc is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and Bicycle Therapeutics plc Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0 0 3 3.00

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s upside potential is 3,221.03% at a $4.5 consensus target price. Competitively Bicycle Therapeutics plc has an average target price of $18.67, with potential upside of 91.49%. Based on the data shown earlier, SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. is looking more favorable than Bicycle Therapeutics plc, analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 11.8% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 22% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 2.04% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 21.3% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 34.6% 47.83% -82.42% -88.36% -84.82% -86.18% Bicycle Therapeutics plc -1.77% -16.55% 0% 0% 0% -31.16%

For the past year SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Bicycle Therapeutics plc.

Summary

Bicycle Therapeutics plc beats on 7 of the 8 factors SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S, a cancer immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of hematologic cancers and solid tumor indications, including acute myeloid leukemia, malignant pleural mesothelioma, multiple myeloma, ovarian cancer, immune combo, and chronic myelogenous leukemia. It also develops NEUVAX, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and Anagrelide controlled release, which has completed various clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocythemia. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Advaxis Immunotherapies, Merck & Co., Inc., National Cancer Institute, and the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.