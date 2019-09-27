SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (SLS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR)

Both SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. N/A 0.00 226.08M -2.63 0.00 Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 -0.20 70.43M -4.78 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 158,875,614,898.10% -600.2% -141.8% Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 602,480,752.78% -193.2% -67.2%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.3 beta means SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s volatility is 30.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s 2.49 beta is the reason why it is 149.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 5 0 2.00

$4.5 is SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 3,471.43%. Competitively Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $18.9, with potential upside of 0.48%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. seems more appealing than Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 11.8% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 2.04% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.1% are Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 34.6% 47.83% -82.42% -88.36% -84.82% -86.18% Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. -4.44% -14.45% -18.65% -28.33% -43.62% -1.27%

For the past year SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. was more bearish than Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. beats Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 12 factors.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S, a cancer immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of hematologic cancers and solid tumor indications, including acute myeloid leukemia, malignant pleural mesothelioma, multiple myeloma, ovarian cancer, immune combo, and chronic myelogenous leukemia. It also develops NEUVAX, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and Anagrelide controlled release, which has completed various clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocythemia. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Advaxis Immunotherapies, Merck & Co., Inc., National Cancer Institute, and the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies in the United States, Australia, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALD403, an antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial to target calcitonin gene-related peptide for the prevention of migraine. It also develops ALD1910, a genetically engineered monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical study for the treatment of migraine; and Clazakizumab, an antibody, which has been completed Phase IIb clinical trial that inhibits the pro-inflammatory cytokine interleukin-6 for the treatment of rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis. In addition, the company has preclinical programs in the discovery phase for various indications. Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.