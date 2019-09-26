SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (SLS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.63 0.00 Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 9 375.48 N/A -1.12 0.00

Table 1 highlights SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0.00% -600.2% -141.8% Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 0.00% -33.4% -30.8%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.3 beta means SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s volatility is 30.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s beta is 2.43 which is 143.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. is 0.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.6. The Current Ratio of rival Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. is 18.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 18.2. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

$4.5 is SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 3,517.36%. Competitively the consensus price target of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. is $8, which is potential 52.09% upside. The data provided earlier shows that SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. appears more favorable than Adverum Biotechnologies Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 11.8% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 76% of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2.04% are SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 11.22% of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 34.6% 47.83% -82.42% -88.36% -84.82% -86.18% Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. -8.28% 15.9% 106.94% 342.57% 185.32% 325.71%

For the past year SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. has -86.18% weaker performance while Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. has 325.71% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. beats SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S, a cancer immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of hematologic cancers and solid tumor indications, including acute myeloid leukemia, malignant pleural mesothelioma, multiple myeloma, ovarian cancer, immune combo, and chronic myelogenous leukemia. It also develops NEUVAX, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and Anagrelide controlled release, which has completed various clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocythemia. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Advaxis Immunotherapies, Merck & Co., Inc., National Cancer Institute, and the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc., a gene therapy company, discovers and develops novel medicines for patients suffering from rare diseases or diseases of eye. The company has a pipeline that includes product candidates to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (wAMD), alpha 1 antitrypsin deficiency (A1AT), and hereditary angioedema. Its lead gene therapy programs include ADVM-022 and ADVM-032, which are in the preclinical development of new anti-VEGF gene therapy candidates for wAMD diseases; and ADVM-043, which is in patient enrollment in a phase 1/2 trial for the treatment of A1AT. The company is also developing ADVM-053 to treat hereditary angioedema; and other product candidates, such as ocular therapeutics, including AVA-311 for the treatment of juvenile X-linked retinoschisis. It has collaboration agreements with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize gene therapy products for ophthalmic diseases; and Editas Medicine, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Avalanche Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. in May 2016. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.