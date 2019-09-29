SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (SLS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR)

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) and Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. N/A 0.00 226.08M -2.63 0.00 Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 3 -0.04 39.47M -0.43 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and Acorda Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 160,454,222,853.09% -600.2% -141.8% Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 1,228,829,389.79% -1% -0.4%

Volatility and Risk

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. has a 1.3 beta, while its volatility is 30.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Acorda Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.1 beta which is 10.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. are 0.6 and 0.6 respectively. Its competitor Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.3 and its Quick Ratio is 4. Acorda Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and Acorda Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s upside potential is 3,591.55% at a $4.5 average target price. On the other hand, Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 122.33% and its average target price is $6.67. The information presented earlier suggests that SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. looks more robust than Acorda Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and Acorda Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 11.8% and 0%. Insiders owned roughly 2.04% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Acorda Therapeutics Inc. has 1.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 34.6% 47.83% -82.42% -88.36% -84.82% -86.18% Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 1.61% -9.88% -31.04% -57.92% -71.54% -55.52%

For the past year SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. was more bearish than Acorda Therapeutics Inc.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S, a cancer immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of hematologic cancers and solid tumor indications, including acute myeloid leukemia, malignant pleural mesothelioma, multiple myeloma, ovarian cancer, immune combo, and chronic myelogenous leukemia. It also develops NEUVAX, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and Anagrelide controlled release, which has completed various clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocythemia. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Advaxis Immunotherapies, Merck & Co., Inc., National Cancer Institute, and the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); Zanaflex capsules and tablets for the management of spasticity; and Qutenza, a dermal patch for the management of neuropathic pain associated with post-herpetic neuralgia. It also markets Ampyra as Fampyra in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. In addition, the company develops CVT-301 that has completed a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of OFF periods in ParkinsonÂ’s disease; CVT-427, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial to treat migraine; Tozadenant that is in Phase III clinical trial for reduction of OFF time in ParkinsonÂ’s disease; SYN120, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease-related dementia; and BTT1023 (timolumab) that is in Phase II clinical trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis. Further, it develops rHIgM22, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of MS; Cimaglermin alfa that has completed a Phase I clinical trial in heart failure patients; and Chondroitinase Program that is in research stage for the treatment of spinal cord injury. The company has collaborations and license agreements with Biogen International GmbH; Alkermes plc; Rush-Presbyterian St. Luke's Medical Center; Alkermes, Inc.; SK Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.; Astellas Pharma Europe Ltd.; Canadian Spinal Research Organization; Cambridge Enterprise Limited and King's College London; Mayo Foundation for Education and Research; Paion AG; Medarex, Inc.; and Brigham and WomenÂ’s Hospital, Inc. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Ardsley, New York.