SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (SLS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV)

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.63 0.00 Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.96 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0.00% -600.2% -141.8% Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -110% -89%

Volatility & Risk

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s current beta is 1.3 and it happens to be 30.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Achieve Life Sciences Inc. is 106.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.06 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. is 0.6 while its Current Ratio is 0.6. Meanwhile, Achieve Life Sciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.6 while its Quick Ratio is 2.6. Achieve Life Sciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. is $4.5, with potential upside of 3,025.00%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 11.8% and 32.2% respectively. About 2.04% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.7% of Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 34.6% 47.83% -82.42% -88.36% -84.82% -86.18% Achieve Life Sciences Inc. -3.17% -13.68% -58.97% 25.34% -44.72% 51.24%

For the past year SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. has -86.18% weaker performance while Achieve Life Sciences Inc. has 51.24% stronger performance.

Summary

Achieve Life Sciences Inc. beats SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S, a cancer immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of hematologic cancers and solid tumor indications, including acute myeloid leukemia, malignant pleural mesothelioma, multiple myeloma, ovarian cancer, immune combo, and chronic myelogenous leukemia. It also develops NEUVAX, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and Anagrelide controlled release, which has completed various clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocythemia. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Advaxis Immunotherapies, Merck & Co., Inc., National Cancer Institute, and the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies that address treatment resistance in cancer patients. It is developing Apatorsen to block the production of heat shock protein 27, a cell-survival protein expressed in various types of cancers, including bladder, prostate, breast, pancreatic, and non-small cell lung cancer. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.