SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (SLS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) and Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. N/A 0.00 226.08M -2.63 0.00 Acasti Pharma Inc. 2 0.00 71.50M -1.22 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and Acasti Pharma Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 164,901,531,728.67% -600.2% -141.8% Acasti Pharma Inc. 3,635,161,929.94% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and Acasti Pharma Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Acasti Pharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average target price of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. is $4.5, with potential upside of 3,646.88%. Acasti Pharma Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $7.75 average target price and a 310.05% potential upside. Based on the data delivered earlier, SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. is looking more favorable than Acasti Pharma Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 11.8% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 4.02% of Acasti Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 2.04% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Acasti Pharma Inc. has 13.28% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 34.6% 47.83% -82.42% -88.36% -84.82% -86.18% Acasti Pharma Inc. 2.99% 107.76% 181.87% 129.52% 338.18% 189.7%

For the past year SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. had bearish trend while Acasti Pharma Inc. had bullish trend.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S, a cancer immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of hematologic cancers and solid tumor indications, including acute myeloid leukemia, malignant pleural mesothelioma, multiple myeloma, ovarian cancer, immune combo, and chronic myelogenous leukemia. It also develops NEUVAX, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and Anagrelide controlled release, which has completed various clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocythemia. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Advaxis Immunotherapies, Merck & Co., Inc., National Cancer Institute, and the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia. Acasti Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Laval, Canada.