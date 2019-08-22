SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (SLS) and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Comparing side by side

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.63 0.00 Zosano Pharma Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -3.07 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0.00% -600.2% -141.8% Zosano Pharma Corporation 0.00% -157.4% -94.2%

Risk and Volatility

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s current beta is 1.3 and it happens to be 30.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Zosano Pharma Corporation has beta of 2.56 which is 156.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.6 and 0.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Zosano Pharma Corporation are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. Zosano Pharma Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Zosano Pharma Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s average price target is $4.5, while its potential upside is 2,880.13%. Competitively the average price target of Zosano Pharma Corporation is $8, which is potential 246.32% upside. Based on the results shown earlier, SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. is looking more favorable than Zosano Pharma Corporation, analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 11.8% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 30.8% of Zosano Pharma Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 2.04% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 1.6% of Zosano Pharma Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 34.6% 47.83% -82.42% -88.36% -84.82% -86.18% Zosano Pharma Corporation -3.97% -10.22% -22.87% 21.85% -31.12% 36.79%

For the past year SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. had bearish trend while Zosano Pharma Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Zosano Pharma Corporation beats SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S, a cancer immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of hematologic cancers and solid tumor indications, including acute myeloid leukemia, malignant pleural mesothelioma, multiple myeloma, ovarian cancer, immune combo, and chronic myelogenous leukemia. It also develops NEUVAX, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and Anagrelide controlled release, which has completed various clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocythemia. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Advaxis Immunotherapies, Merck & Co., Inc., National Cancer Institute, and the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.