SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (SLS) and Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Comparing side by side

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) and Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. N/A 0.00 226.08M -2.63 0.00 Viking Therapeutics Inc. 7 -0.36 57.44M -0.38 0.00

Table 1 highlights SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) and Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 161,485,714,285.71% -600.2% -141.8% Viking Therapeutics Inc. 818,233,618.23% -9.1% -8.9%

Risk & Volatility

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s current beta is 1.3 and it happens to be 30.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s 127.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.27 beta.

Liquidity

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.6 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 60.8 and has 60.8 Quick Ratio. Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and Viking Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. has an average price target of $4.5, and a 3,591.55% upside potential. Competitively Viking Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $14, with potential upside of 101.73%. The information presented earlier suggests that SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. looks more robust than Viking Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 11.8% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 65.4% of Viking Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 2.04% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 11.03% are Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 34.6% 47.83% -82.42% -88.36% -84.82% -86.18% Viking Therapeutics Inc. -4.47% -7.57% -1.91% -7.68% -21.93% 0.52%

For the past year SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. had bearish trend while Viking Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Viking Therapeutics Inc. beats SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. on 6 of the 11 factors.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S, a cancer immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of hematologic cancers and solid tumor indications, including acute myeloid leukemia, malignant pleural mesothelioma, multiple myeloma, ovarian cancer, immune combo, and chronic myelogenous leukemia. It also develops NEUVAX, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and Anagrelide controlled release, which has completed various clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocythemia. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Advaxis Immunotherapies, Merck & Co., Inc., National Cancer Institute, and the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead clinical program is VK5211, an orally available drug candidate, which is in a phase II clinical trials for acute rehabilitation following non-elective hip fracture surgery. The company also develops VK2809, an orally available, tissue, and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid beta receptor for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia and fatty liver disease, as well as for the orphan indication glycogen storage disease type Ia; and VK0214 for the treatment of orphan indication X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare X-linked, inherited neurological disorder. In addition, it develops VK0612, an orally available drug candidate for the treatment of type 2 diabetes; small molecule agonists of the erythropoietin receptor for the treatment of anemia; and tissue-selective inhibitors of diacylglycerol acyltransferase-1 for the treatment of obesity and dyslipidemia. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.