SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (SLS) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.63 0.00 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 179 13.48 N/A 2.29 72.86

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0.00% -600.2% -141.8% Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. has a 1.3 beta, while its volatility is 30.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s 39.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.39 beta.

Liquidity

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.6 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. On the competitive side is, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated which has a 3.8 Current Ratio and a 3.7 Quick Ratio. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 0 8 3.00

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s average price target is $4.5, while its potential upside is 2,766.24%. Meanwhile, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s average price target is $217.33, while its potential upside is 19.99%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. is looking more favorable than Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 11.8% and 97.8%. Insiders owned roughly 2.04% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 34.6% 47.83% -82.42% -88.36% -84.82% -86.18% Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -3.88% -8.37% -3.46% -10.92% -4.47% 0.55%

For the past year SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. had bearish trend while Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S, a cancer immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of hematologic cancers and solid tumor indications, including acute myeloid leukemia, malignant pleural mesothelioma, multiple myeloma, ovarian cancer, immune combo, and chronic myelogenous leukemia. It also develops NEUVAX, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and Anagrelide controlled release, which has completed various clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocythemia. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Advaxis Immunotherapies, Merck & Co., Inc., National Cancer Institute, and the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age and older who have two copies (homozygous) of the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; and KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 2 years of age and older who have the G551D mutation or other specified mutations in their CFTR gene. The company also develops Tezacaftor (VX-661), a corrector compound that is in a Phase III development program in combination with ivacaftor in multiple CF patients; VX-152 and VX-440 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase II clinical trials, as well as VX-659 and VX-445 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase I clinical trials; and VX-371, an investigational epithelial sodium channel, which is in a Phase II development program. In addition, it engages in the research and mid-and early-stage development programs in the areas of oncology, pain, and neurology. The company sells its products primarily to specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers in North America, as well as government-owned and supported customers internationally. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has collaborations with Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Incorporated; Parion Sciences, Inc.; CRISPR Therapeutics AG; Moderna Therapeutics, Inc.; BioAxone Biosciences, Inc.; Merck KGaA; and Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.