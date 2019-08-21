SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (SLS) and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.63 0.00 Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 7 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 highlights SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0.00% -600.2% -141.8% Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. is $4.5, with potential upside of 2,880.13%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC are owned by institutional investors at 11.8% and 2.82% respectively. 2.04% are SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 34.6% 47.83% -82.42% -88.36% -84.82% -86.18% Tiziana Life Sciences PLC -7.5% -10.61% -9.16% -11.97% 0% -5.64%

For the past year SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Tiziana Life Sciences PLC.

Summary

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC beats on 5 of the 7 factors SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S, a cancer immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of hematologic cancers and solid tumor indications, including acute myeloid leukemia, malignant pleural mesothelioma, multiple myeloma, ovarian cancer, immune combo, and chronic myelogenous leukemia. It also develops NEUVAX, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and Anagrelide controlled release, which has completed various clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocythemia. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Advaxis Immunotherapies, Merck & Co., Inc., National Cancer Institute, and the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.