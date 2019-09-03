SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (SLS) and Synthetic Biologics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) Comparing side by side

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) and Synthetic Biologics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.63 0.00 Synthetic Biologics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.44 0.00

Table 1 highlights SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0.00% -600.2% -141.8% Synthetic Biologics Inc. 0.00% 0% -141.5%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.3 beta indicates that SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. is 30.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s beta is 2.28 which is 128.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. is 0.6 while its Current Ratio is 0.6. Meanwhile, Synthetic Biologics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.6 while its Quick Ratio is 8.6. Synthetic Biologics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and Synthetic Biologics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Synthetic Biologics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. has an average target price of $4.5, and a 3,123.50% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 11.8% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 13.3% of Synthetic Biologics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 2.04% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.1% are Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 34.6% 47.83% -82.42% -88.36% -84.82% -86.18% Synthetic Biologics Inc. -9.43% -14.68% -22.58% -23.76% -92.32% -14.29%

For the past year SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. was more bearish than Synthetic Biologics Inc.

Summary

Synthetic Biologics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S, a cancer immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of hematologic cancers and solid tumor indications, including acute myeloid leukemia, malignant pleural mesothelioma, multiple myeloma, ovarian cancer, immune combo, and chronic myelogenous leukemia. It also develops NEUVAX, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and Anagrelide controlled release, which has completed various clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocythemia. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Advaxis Immunotherapies, Merck & Co., Inc., National Cancer Institute, and the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops therapeutics designed to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients in the United States. Its lead product candidates in Phase III development include SYN-010, which is intended to reduce the impact of methane producing organisms in the gut microbiome to treat an underlying cause of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation; and SYN-004 (ribaxamase) that is designed to protect the gut microbiome from the effects of commonly used intravenous (IV) beta-lactam antibiotics for the prevention of C. difficile infection (CDI), antibiotic-associated diarrhea (AAD), and the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR). The company is also developing SYN-007 and SYN-006 for the prevention of CDI and AAD; SYN-005, a monoclonal antibody therapy for the prevention and treatment of pertussis; SYN-200 for the treatment of phenylketonuria; and SYN-020, an oral dosage form of intestinal alkaline phosphatase. It has collaboration agreements with Intrexon Corporation, The University of Texas at Austin, and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. The company was formerly known as Adeona Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Synthetic Biologics, Inc. in February 2012. Synthetic Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.