SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (SLS) and Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) and Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.63 0.00 Synlogic Inc. 7 31.00 N/A -2.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and Synlogic Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and Synlogic Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0.00% -600.2% -141.8% Synlogic Inc. 0.00% -38.9% -33.6%

Volatility and Risk

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. has a 1.3 beta, while its volatility is 30.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Synlogic Inc.’s 136.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.36 beta.

Liquidity

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.6 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, Synlogic Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.5 and has 11.5 Quick Ratio. Synlogic Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and Synlogic Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Synlogic Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s consensus target price is $4.5, while its potential upside is 3,221.03%. On the other hand, Synlogic Inc.’s potential downside is -22.78% and its consensus target price is $2. The information presented earlier suggests that SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. looks more robust than Synlogic Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 11.8% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. shares and 82.8% of Synlogic Inc. shares. 2.04% are SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.2% are Synlogic Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 34.6% 47.83% -82.42% -88.36% -84.82% -86.18% Synlogic Inc. -9.95% -40.13% -35.81% -25.4% -39.74% -19.97%

For the past year SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Synlogic Inc.

Summary

Synlogic Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S, a cancer immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of hematologic cancers and solid tumor indications, including acute myeloid leukemia, malignant pleural mesothelioma, multiple myeloma, ovarian cancer, immune combo, and chronic myelogenous leukemia. It also develops NEUVAX, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and Anagrelide controlled release, which has completed various clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocythemia. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Advaxis Immunotherapies, Merck & Co., Inc., National Cancer Institute, and the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Synlogic, Inc. develops synthetic biotic medicines for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder and phenylketonuria. The company is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.