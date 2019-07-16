SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (SLS) and Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS) Contrasting side by side

Both SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) and Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -4.08 0.00 Sophiris Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.23 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and Sophiris Bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0.00% -829.1% -136.5% Sophiris Bio Inc. 0.00% 582.1% -40.2%

Risk & Volatility

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 63.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.63 beta. Sophiris Bio Inc.’s 183.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.83 beta.

Liquidity

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, Sophiris Bio Inc. which has a 2 Current Ratio and a 2 Quick Ratio. Sophiris Bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and Sophiris Bio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Sophiris Bio Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The average target price of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. is $4.5, with potential upside of 3,382.97%. On the other hand, Sophiris Bio Inc.’s potential upside is 360.00% and its average target price is $4.83. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. is looking more favorable than Sophiris Bio Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and Sophiris Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 23% and 7.9% respectively. Insiders held 1.8% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. shares. Competitively, Sophiris Bio Inc. has 0.85% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. -8.13% -17% -40.22% -53.54% -84.76% -30.5% Sophiris Bio Inc. -11.38% -23.11% -29.34% -61.74% -74.62% -5.51%

For the past year Sophiris Bio Inc. has weaker performance than SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Sophiris Bio Inc. beats SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S, a cancer immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of hematologic cancers and solid tumor indications, including acute myeloid leukemia, malignant pleural mesothelioma, multiple myeloma, ovarian cancer, immune combo, and chronic myelogenous leukemia. It also develops NEUVAX, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and Anagrelide controlled release, which has completed various clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocythemia. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Advaxis Immunotherapies, Merck & Co., Inc., National Cancer Institute, and the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Sophiris Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The companyÂ’s primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer. It has a strategic relationship with Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of PRX302 and other products for the treatment of the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, prostatitis, or other diseases of the prostate; and license agreement with UVIC Industry Partnerships Inc. and The Johns Hopkins University with respect to the use of PRX302 for the development of therapeutics for the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, and other non-cancer diseases and conditions of the prostate. The company was formerly known as Protox Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Sophiris Bio, Inc. in April 2012. Sophiris Bio, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in La Jolla, California.