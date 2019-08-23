SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (SLS) and NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Comparison side by side

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) and NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.63 0.00 NanoString Technologies Inc. 27 7.68 N/A -2.74 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and NanoString Technologies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and NanoString Technologies Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0.00% -600.2% -141.8% NanoString Technologies Inc. 0.00% -166.7% -51.1%

Risk and Volatility

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. has a beta of 1.3 and its 30.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, NanoString Technologies Inc. has beta of 1.06 which is 6.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.6 and 0.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor NanoString Technologies Inc. are 4.8 and 4.5 respectively. NanoString Technologies Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and NanoString Technologies Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 NanoString Technologies Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

The average target price of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. is $4.5, with potential upside of 2,916.09%. NanoString Technologies Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $30.5 average target price and a 20.65% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. is looking more favorable than NanoString Technologies Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 11.8% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 90.3% of NanoString Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2.04% are SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.4% of NanoString Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 34.6% 47.83% -82.42% -88.36% -84.82% -86.18% NanoString Technologies Inc. 2.14% 11.92% 26.53% 51.22% 189.26% 121.58%

For the past year SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. had bearish trend while NanoString Technologies Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors NanoString Technologies Inc. beats SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S, a cancer immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of hematologic cancers and solid tumor indications, including acute myeloid leukemia, malignant pleural mesothelioma, multiple myeloma, ovarian cancer, immune combo, and chronic myelogenous leukemia. It also develops NEUVAX, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and Anagrelide controlled release, which has completed various clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocythemia. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Advaxis Immunotherapies, Merck & Co., Inc., National Cancer Institute, and the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

NanoString Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include nCounter Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples through the images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files. The company also offers nCounter SPRINT Profiler, an instrument that provides liquid handling steps and the digital analysis through use of a microfluidic cartridge; and nSolver Analysis Software, a data analysis program that enables researchers to check, normalize, and analyze their data. In addition, it provides custom CodeSets; and Pan Cancer pathways gene expression panels, including pathways, immune profiling, and progression panels, as well as nCounter Vantage 3D, other gene expression, miRNA expression, and cancer copy number variation panels. Further, the company offers nCounter Elements reagents that allow users to design customized assays for gene expression, copy number variation, and gene fusions; Master Kits, which include ancillary reagents and plasticware to setup and process samples in the nCounter Prep Station and nCounter Digital Analyzer; and nCounter Dx Analysis System and Prosigna molecular diagnostic test kits. It markets its systems and related consumables to researchers in academic, government, and biopharmaceutical laboratories, as well as to clinical laboratories and medical centers. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has collaboration with Celgene Corporation; Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.; Medivation, Inc.; and Astellas Pharma, Inc. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.