SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (SLS) and IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) and IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. N/A 0.00 226.08M -2.63 0.00 IVERIC bio Inc. 1 0.00 26.19M 1.54 0.77

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 162,180,774,748.92% -600.2% -141.8% IVERIC bio Inc. 2,312,378,597.92% 97.6% 46%

Volatility & Risk

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 30.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.3 beta. IVERIC bio Inc.’s 1.15 beta is the reason why it is 15.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

0.6 and 0.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. Its rival IVERIC bio Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 12 and 12 respectively. IVERIC bio Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 IVERIC bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 3,619.01% for SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. with average price target of $4.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 11.8% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. shares and 61.9% of IVERIC bio Inc. shares. Insiders held 2.04% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of IVERIC bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 34.6% 47.83% -82.42% -88.36% -84.82% -86.18% IVERIC bio Inc. 0% -6.3% -10.53% -4.03% -50.83% -0.83%

For the past year SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. was more bearish than IVERIC bio Inc.

Summary

IVERIC bio Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S, a cancer immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of hematologic cancers and solid tumor indications, including acute myeloid leukemia, malignant pleural mesothelioma, multiple myeloma, ovarian cancer, immune combo, and chronic myelogenous leukemia. It also develops NEUVAX, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and Anagrelide controlled release, which has completed various clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocythemia. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Advaxis Immunotherapies, Merck & Co., Inc., National Cancer Institute, and the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.