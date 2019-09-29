SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (SLS) and Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) Comparison side by side

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) and Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. N/A 0.00 226.08M -2.63 0.00 Iterum Therapeutics plc 6 0.00 4.54M -5.99 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and Iterum Therapeutics plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and Iterum Therapeutics plc’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 160,454,222,853.09% -600.2% -141.8% Iterum Therapeutics plc 70,278,637.77% -101.8% -76.1%

Liquidity

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.6 and 0.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Iterum Therapeutics plc are 4.4 and 4.4 respectively. Iterum Therapeutics plc therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Iterum Therapeutics plc 0 0 1 3.00

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. has an average target price of $4.5, and a 3,591.55% upside potential. On the other hand, Iterum Therapeutics plc’s potential upside is 185.23% and its average target price is $17. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. seems more appealing than Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and Iterum Therapeutics plc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 11.8% and 75.3%. About 2.04% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% are Iterum Therapeutics plc’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 34.6% 47.83% -82.42% -88.36% -84.82% -86.18% Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.41% -4.8% -18.94% -2.53% -25.82% 30.74%

For the past year SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. has -86.18% weaker performance while Iterum Therapeutics plc has 30.74% stronger performance.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S, a cancer immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of hematologic cancers and solid tumor indications, including acute myeloid leukemia, malignant pleural mesothelioma, multiple myeloma, ovarian cancer, immune combo, and chronic myelogenous leukemia. It also develops NEUVAX, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and Anagrelide controlled release, which has completed various clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocythemia. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Advaxis Immunotherapies, Merck & Co., Inc., National Cancer Institute, and the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.